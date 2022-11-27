Stuff-A-Sleigh drive benefits Salvation Army

MICHIGAN CITY — Al’s Supermarkets is again partnering with The Salvation Army of Michigan City, WEFM 95.9 and Williams Dedicated to host the annual Stuff-A-Sleigh Food Drive.

Customers at Al’s Supermarkets two locations in Michigan City (Franklin Street and Karwick Plaza) are invited to stop Wednesday through Saturday, which is shaping up as the main event: The Salvation Army, WEFM and Williams will be at both locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The community is encouraged to buy items to donate at the register or purchase $7 grocery and meat vouchers that will be used to support the food pantry.

These items will be distributed through The Salvation Army pantry, which operates twice a week for local families in need.

The Salvation Army of Michigan City serves an average of 350 families a month — or more than 12,000 individuals last year — in addition to offering a diaper bank, utility assistance and more to those in need.

“The Stuff-A-Sleigh event is a great way to restock our pantry at a time year we could really use the help,” said Maj. Becky Simmons, who oversees the local Salvation Army with her husband, Maj. Dale Simmons.

“Every year, we help about 500 families with food and toys for Christmas, and our regular food pantry always seems to be a little busier this time of year. We are so grateful for Al’s Supermarkets, and everyone involved to make this food drive a success.”

WEFM will be doing a live broadcast Saturday from both supermarkets, and Williams Dedicated, a local transportation company, will have a truck at both Al’s stores throughout the event.

Not only will Williams be helping to haul the food-drive donations back to The Salvation Army, they will open this truck to the public for anybody who wants to see what the inside of a semi looks like.

For other information, contact Jenilee at The Salvation Army, 219-874-6885.