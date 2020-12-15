 Skip to main content
Suburban Cook vaccine plan unveiled; hospital workers to get top priority
Suburban Cook vaccine plan unveiled; hospital workers to get top priority

Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester on Monday in the Queens borough of New York. 

 Mark Lennihan, Associated Press

Hospital workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities will be the first to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in suburban Cook County, according to a plan released on Monday.

The Cook County Department of Public Health's plan said the first phase of vaccinations will cover these groups in order:

  • Hospital-based health care workers with the highest risk of exposure to coronavirus;
  • Long-term care facility staff and patients;
  • Other health care workers, including EMS personnel;
  • Other essential workers, including police and fire, corrections officers, teachers, food service and agricultural workers, utility employees and transportation workers;
  • High-risk adults.

According to a press release, Cook County is getting an initial shipment of 20,000 vaccine doses this week, with more arriving weekly. The first batch will go to 15 hospitals.

Phase two will cover anyone eligible for first-phase doses who hasn't already been vaccinated and those in other group settings, such as homeless shelters, group homes and facilities housing those with disabilities.

Phase three will expand vaccine distribution to the general public.

While the county health department will be responsible for some vaccinations, most will be handled by hospitals, other health care facilities and pharmacies with federal contracts, including Walgreens, CVS and other chain and independent locations. Mobile and drive-thru sites also will be in the mix.

Without giving an exact timeline, county health officials said the vaccine eventually will be available to all suburban Cook residents who want it.

"The Cook County Department of Public Health is committed to getting (the) vaccine into the arms of all residents of the county, especially those most vulnerable and underserved," Dr. Rachel Rubin, one of the county's senior medical officers, said in a press release. 

