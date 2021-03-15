Sudden wintry precipitation mix causes crashes across I-65

LAKE COUNTY — A sudden flurry of wintry precipitation Monday caused travel conditions in Northwest Indiana and surrounding areas to deteriorate.

By about 12:21 p.m., several crashes had broken out on Interstate 65 between Lowell and Crown Point, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

An undetermined amount of people were injured in the crashes, Fifield said.

Collisions were blamed in part on rapidly freezing roads, caused by a storm system bringing a wintry mix of sleet, snow and freezing rain through the area.

Mixed precipitation was expected to spread northward and affect all of Northwest Indiana and northern Illinois through the afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

The National Weather Service predicted about an inch of snowfall in Lake and Porter counties and flurries in LaPorte County.

Precipitation is likely to continue until about 3 p.m.

Additionally, light icing is possible on elevated surfaces such as bridges and overpasses, especially through Monday evening.

Drivers should expect their trips to last longer and take precautions, including slowing down and leaving ample space between themselves and other drivers.