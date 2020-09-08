Suicide awareness walk goes virtual due to COVID-19

"It was too hard to do for me last year, but this year I gave it some thought. Definitely I want to raise awareness since mental health issues are so hush-hush. I want to bring awareness and peace to other families who have dealt with this," Silvonek said.

Many individuals, including Silvonek, have formed teams to walk on the day of the event and raise money for suicide awareness.

Teams are supposed to walk roughly two miles but for those that can't, any type of effort is good, Silvonek said.

"Some can't walk that far but they can come out and support us. The more the merrier. What they are telling us is it's virtual but can walk that same day. People around the country will walk. It's safer. We will bring masks and do our best to take precautions for the American Foundation of Suicide Foundation," Silvonek said.

Silvonek said she and family members still haven't gotten over the death of her dad.

"We're still in shock ... I keep trying to put one foot ahead of the other and not drown," Silvonek said.

Her advice to others going through the same situation is to take care of your own health.

Silvonek remembers barely sleeping and not having an appetite.