Suicide awareness walk goes virtual due to COVID-19

CHESTERTON — Brandi Silvonek lost her dad to suicide in September of last year.
Her memories of Vincent Silvonek Jr. are of a "strong Italian man who enjoyed eating pasta on Sunday with his close-knit family."
"It has been beyond hard," Silvonek said.
It is in her dad's memory that she decided to participate in the Out of the Darkness walk held by the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.
This year, due to COVID-19, the 2020 Chesterton Out of the Darkness Experience walk scheduled for 1-4 p.m. Sept. 13 has been changed to virtual.
Instead, participants are encouraged to walk in their neighborhoods and parks, Silvonek said.
This is the statement on the 2020 Chesterton Out of the Darkness Experience website:
"While we may not be able to gather all together this year, participants and their teams will be safely walking throughout neighborhoods and parks all across our community on the same day, at the same time in honor of the person(s) for whom they walk and in commemoration of the 2020 Chesterton Out of the Darkness Experience. This is an opportunity to bring our messages of hope and awareness to the places we call home, so wear your OOTD walk T-shirts and beads with pride, and share your experiences on social media using our hashtag #AFSPindiana."
Carly Petersen organized the first Chesterton walk 11 years ago on behalf of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Petersen first became involved with the AFSP just a few months after her daughter, Kelsey, 15, died.
“This is how it started,” Petersen said, adding, “It’s saved a lot of lives.”
Money raised at the event goes to fund educational research and advocacy and to help survivors.
Silvonek, a Valparaiso resident, said her dad was only 65 in mid-September of 2019 when he died by suicide.
"I lost my dad a year ago this month. It really hit home when my dad passed," Silvonek said.
Silvonek called her dad an amazing guy who was dealing with depression issues shortly before he killed himself.
"It was very unexpected. We were a close-knit family," Silvonek said.
Her parents had lived in the Buffalo, New York, area and he had worked in the mills there before they relocated the family to Northwest Indiana, first Chesterton then Valparaiso.
"My dad was still working, He loved his job and what he did," Silvonek said.
Silvonek said her sister, who lives in Cleveland, Ohio, participated in a walk in that state last year.
"It was too hard to do for me last year, but this year I gave it some thought. Definitely I want to raise awareness since mental health issues are so hush-hush. I want to bring awareness and peace to other families who have dealt with this," Silvonek said.
Many individuals, including Silvonek, have formed teams to walk on the day of the event and raise money for suicide awareness.
Teams are supposed to walk roughly two miles but for those that can't, any type of effort is good, Silvonek said.
"Some can't walk that far but they can come out and support us. The more the merrier. What they are telling us is it's virtual but can walk that same day. People around the country will walk. It's safer. We will bring masks and do our best to take precautions for the American Foundation of Suicide Foundation," Silvonek said.
Silvonek said she and family members still haven't gotten over the death of her dad.
"We're still in shock ... I keep trying to put one foot ahead of the other and not drown," Silvonek said.
Her advice to others going through the same situation is to take care of your own health.
Silvonek remembers barely sleeping and not having an appetite.
"Some days you feel like you are crazy feeling like this," Silvonek said.
Silvonek said she understands there has been more people undergoing depression this past year due to COVID-19 issues.
"In March I struggled with depression and I know a lot of others are experiencing it. This walk is key right now to have something like this to talk about how you are feeling," Silvonek said.
