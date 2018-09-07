A event to raise awareness about suicide prevention will be held Sept. 14 in East Chicago.
The Break the Silence service will start at 11:30 a.m. in the grotto of St. Catherine Hospital, 4321 Fir St.
The hospital invites people who are grieving over the loss of a loved one, friend, acquaintance or someone they admired from afar to come and show support and raise awareness about the need for suicide prevention.
The ecumenical service will include Pastoral Care and Behavioral Health Services staff drawing comfort from one another, celebrating life and praying for the survivors of suicide.
The event is part of Suicide Prevention Awareness Week, which is Sunday through Sept. 15.
The public also can visit suicide prevention information tables from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday at the Harbor Café at St. Catherine Hospital. At that time, people can sign up for the hospital's Out of the Darkness walk team. The walk is Sept. 22 at Wicker Park, 2125 Ridge Road in Highland, with check-in at 9 a.m.