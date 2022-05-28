Summer attractions face struggles finding lifeguards

The lifeguard position has often been popularized on television and in movies, but the summer job doesn’t seem as popular as it once was when shows like “Baywatch” hit the airwaves.

As the weather gets warmer, area pools, beaches and the Deep River Waterpark are preparing to open. But there have been struggles finding enough lifeguards and other staff to operate the facilities.

Chris Landgrave, chief operations officer of Lake County Parks, said the hours and days in which Deep River Waterpark will be open have been adjusted for this season because of the shortage.

“Years ago, we used to be open 10 (a.m.) to 6 (p.m.),” Landgrave said. “We’ve actually shortened that to 10 to 5.”

The water park at 9001 E. Lincoln Highway in Merrillville opened Friday.

Landgrave said the facility would typically stay open for the whole season following opening day, but there will be several weekdays in which the water park will be closed. He encouraged guests to visit the parks website — deepriverwaterpark.com — for a full schedule.

Landgrave said it’s also been difficult to fill other positions at the water park besides lifeguards.

“It’s been any position that’s been hard to fill,” he said. “It’s just the way it’s been over the last year.”

He said summer attractions aren’t the only businesses having trouble finding employees. Driving on major thoroughfares in the Region, Landgrave said he continues to see lots of signs outside of businesses indicating they’re hiring.

Although “it’s been tough” attracting recruits, Landgrave said there has been an increase in candidates coming in lately.

“We were struggling there for a while, then all of a sudden, it seems like it loosened up a little bit, the market did for employees,” he said.

The water park continues hiring for the upcoming season, and those interested in a summer job there can visit its website for more information.

Bruce Rowe, public information officer at the Indiana Dunes National Park, said there are limited lifeguards available at West Beach in Portage.

“We normally would hire seven lifeguards for West Beach so we could staff it seven days a week during the summer,” Rowe said. “This year we could only get four lifeguards hired because there is a shortage out there.”

That means there will be no lifeguards on duty on Tuesdays or Wednesdays, Rowe said. The beach will be open on those days, but it will be swim at your own risk.

“We are going to try and see if some of those four lifeguards want some overtime so we can cover some of that Tuesday and Wednesday," Rowe said. "But it looks like we’re only going to have lifeguards five days a week at West Beach this year because of the shortage."

He said most of the National Park beaches in the Region don’t have lifeguards, and they have been that way for about 30 years. Signs also are posted at those facilities indicating they are swim at your own risk.

Earlier this month, the Hobart Parks Department faced a “desperate” need for lifeguards, but that situation has since improved, Hobart Parks Director Kelly Goodpaster said.

“It’s really bad this year,” she said of finding lifeguards.

There were concerns the Hobart Community Pool wouldn’t be able to open if they didn’t hire more employees.

The City Council increased the maximum wages for the lifeguard position from $11.44 an hour to $16 an hour to make them more consistent with other communities. Goodpaster said the adjustment helped attract new candidates.

“We have enough right now,” she said. “That’s really good.”

Goodpaster said the pool at 810 W. 10th St. opens June 6, and there are no plans to restrict hours.

“We’re still waiting for everybody to pass their test,” Goodpaster said of the lifeguard candidates. “As long as they pass their certification, we should be good.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.