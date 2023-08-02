A new exhibit at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum chronicles summer fun.

The "Summer Fun" exhibit is now open at the local history museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., Suite. 1 in LaPorte.

"What did people do for fun in LaPorte County in the summertime? Come see this exhibit to find out!" Assistant Director Savannah Jackson said. "Artifacts such as vintage swimwear, fishing gear, beach toys and so much more are on display. The exhibit will be on display until Aug. 30. Stop by the Museum to see this exhibit before summer ends."

The three-story museum in LaPorte also includes many permanent exhibits like a collection of vintage cars, an early electric car prototype, period rooms depicting daily life in LaPorte over the decades, the W.A. Jones Collection of Ancient Weapons and a replica of serial killer Belle Gunness's farm, where the lonely-hearts killer lured unsuspecting suitors to their untimely deaths.

Visitors to the museum dedicated to LaPorte County history can see a DeLorean, a car from the Francis Ford Coppola film "Tucker: A Man and his Dream" about the Detroit automotive pioneer, model railroads, a recreated block of Main Street and the Giese Church, a New England-style church a soldier vowed he would craft for the community if he survived the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. People can also see prehistoric bones, relics, rocks, minerals and the bar from the Long Branch Saloon, as well as exhibits about the Michigan City Zoo, farming, industry, sports and scouting, among other artifacts that tell the story of LaPorte and LaPorte County.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or visit https://laportecountyhistory.org/.