Sunday mornings may never be the same in America after COVID-19

Elsewhere, some churches are pushing back against restrictions.

A Baptist church in Winston-Salem, N.C., obtained a temporary restraining order from a federal court against the governor’s ban on indoor religious services.

And a group of Illinois-based pastors has promised to reopen their churches May 31 despite orders from the state government to remain closed indefinitely. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has insisted that gatherings of more than 50 people in the state will not be allowed until a coronavirus vaccine “or highly effective treatment” becomes “widely available.”

New York churches probably won’t meet again until late June at the earliest as part of the state’s fourth and final phase of its reopening process, officials said. Until then, religious gatherings will be limited to 10 people under guidelines announced last week by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“The news was met with a chorus of disapproval from religious leaders,” according to a report in the Buffalo News. And some congregations were considering ways to have multiple small meetings that would comply with the rules but still allow worship services to resume.