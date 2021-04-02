 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Support comprehensive local journalism in our Region with a digital subscription
alert

Support comprehensive local journalism in our Region with a digital subscription

{{featured_button_text}}

We provide the information that matters to you, but we can’t do it without your help. Click here to support our mission to serve you through a digital subscription: https://go.nwitimes.com/march19.

A year after the pandemic began, The Times of Northwest Indiana led an effort by 11 Indiana news agencies to tell dozens of the stories of the more than 12,000 Hoosiers killed by COVID-19 since March 2020.

They were cherished parents, grandparents, sons, daughters, husbands, wives, fiances, aunts, uncles and fixtures in our communities. You can read their stories below in the special presentation, "Hoosiers We've Lost."

In these unprecedented times, our journalists will continue to deliver comprehensive local reporting to tell vital stories like these. But we need your help.

Support our mission to serve you, and get full access to our work, with a digital subscription. Learn more about our special offer for new members: https://go.nwitimes.com/april29

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Car driven by John Dillinger comes back to Crown Point

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts