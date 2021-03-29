Support comprehensive local journalism in our Region with a digital subscription

A year after the pandemic began, The Times of Northwest Indiana led an effort by 11 Indiana news agencies to tell dozens of the stories of the more than 12,000 Hoosiers killed by COVID-19 since March 2020.

They were cherished parents, grandparents, sons, daughters, husbands, wives, fiances, aunts, uncles and fixtures in our communities. You can read their stories below in the special presentation, "Hoosiers We've Lost."

In these unprecedented times, our journalists will continue to deliver comprehensive local reporting to tell vital stories like these. But we need your help.

Support our mission to serve you, and get full access to our work, with a digital subscription. Learn more about our special offer for new members: https://go.nwitimes.com/april29

COVID-19: Hoosiers We've Lost

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0