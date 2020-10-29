Surging COVID cases push hospital numbers higher as pandemic's next wave hits NWI

New admissions to hospitals and the total number of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Northwest Indiana each have increased in the past week to levels not seen since April, and the average number of deaths per day is approaching last spring's peak.
The metrics are particularly concerning, because growth in new positive cases had started to even out when Northwest Indiana set previous records in April, said Micah Pollak, associate professor of economics at Indiana University Northwest.
That's not the case now.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases and seven-day positivity rate should be considered early warning signs of the virus's most dire consequences: rising hospitalizations and deaths, Pollak said.
"The trajectory and trend haven't changed at all in the past week," he said.
The seven-day rolling average of new COVID-19 cases increased 351% from Sept. 25 to Oct. 24 in Indiana's 1st District, which includes Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties, Pollak said.
That's up from a 250% increase between Sept. 18 and Oct. 17.
A week ago, Northwest Indiana was averaging 258 new cases a day. Now, an average of 357 new cases are being reported in the five-county area.
It's the highest daily average ever. In April and May, the district averaged fewer than 100 new cases per day, Pollak said.
Four out of five Northwest Indiana counties now have a seven-day positivity rate of about 10% or more for all tests.
The positivity rate is the number of positive test results divided by the number of tests administered.
It's an important metric to consider because it shows whether a community is doing enough testing and can indicate the severity of an outbreak.
Public health officials consider a seven-day positivity rate of 5% to be a benchmark for whether testing is sufficient and the virus' spread is under control.
When the rate rises above 5%, it can become difficult to do contact tracing. When the positivity rate is 10% or higher, community transmission is usually considered to be out of control, Pollak said.
As of Thursday, Lake County's seven-day positivity rate was 9.7%, Porter County's was 9.9%, LaPorte County's was 8.6%, Newton County's was 11.7% and Jasper County's was 12.9%.
The number of hospitalizations in Northwest Indiana began to rise in the latter half of September.
During a peak last spring, hospitals were admitting an average of 19 people per day. As of Monday, the daily average stood at 22 people.
"That's also still preliminary data looking ahead, so it could be revised significantly," Pollak said.
The total number of people hospitalized — also referred to as the hospital census — rose to 319 on Oct. 23 in the 1st District. That's more than a peak of 313 recorded April 23.
On Wednesday, the Region reported 10 deaths, matching the highest number of deaths ever reported, which was on April 30. On Tuesday, Northwest Indiana recorded eight deaths — a daily total reported only twice before, on May 10 and May 18.
The increase is alarming, because the number of deaths typically lags behind other indicators by several weeks.
The surging number of new cases and increasing hospitalizations prompted Porter and LaPorte County health officers to issue dire warnings last last week.
"If the U.S. allows numbers to climb unchecked, we could reach the limits of our surge capacity within a month," Porter County Health Officer Dr. Maria Stamp said in a news release.
She urged residents to stay home and avoid congregating in small or large groups, especially without a mask.
"Stand apart, even from those you know and are comfortable around. Wear your mask. Wash or sanitize your hands," Stamp said.
Demonstrators rally outside Valparaiso post office to protest USPS changes
VALPARAISO — Drivers honked and waved in support of the U.S. Postal Service as more than a dozen protesters waved signs Saturday in support of voting by mail and keeping the 245-year-old public agency afloat.
Jon Groth was one of the first to show up at the Valparaiso Post Office Saturday morning to show his support for the postal service.
Groth served in the Army from 1970 to 1972, stationed in Germany, he said. Members of the military cast absentee ballots by mail.
“I’ve sent mail from Africa, from Europe, and I can’t remember anything ever getting lost,” he said.
Reactions Saturday morning included “a lot of thumbs up and waves,” Groth said. “I haven’t gotten the finger yet.”
A few drivers rolled down their windows and yelled, “Trump 2020.”
President Donald Trump has railed against voting by mail, saying it creates too many opportunities for fraud. He has not presented evidence in support of his claim.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, appointed by Trump, is heavily invested in USPS competitors. Under his leadership, the postal service has removed a number of mail drop boxes throughout the nation and dismantled electronic sorting machines.
Some Americans have complained that mail delivery is being slowed, delaying prescriptions and other essential mail.
Susan Swarner, on the Valparaiso Democratic Committee, stressed the importance of protecting the mail service during the pandemic, especially with the presidential election this year.
In Indiana, an absentee ballot that doesn’t arrive by noon on Election Day isn’t counted, regardless of the postmark.
“We need to save our post office. It’s an iconic American system that has worked well for many years,” Sue Anderson said.
Changes are being made without any science or statistics or data offered in support, she said.
“I don’t know how you can have a democracy unless you can vote,” said Terry Anderson, Sue’s husband.
“I’m sympathetic to reducing post office costs in line with the reduced mail volume since the invention of email,” Lou Denkle said, but he criticized “the arrival of all this magical cost-cutting” without providing reasons for the actions.
“It appears to be voter suppression in a different way,” he said.
“I’m very much against the privatization of essential services in this country,” Drew Wenger said.
Valparaiso Democrats are sending a mailer to registered voters to detail how to ask for an absentee ballot, he said.
“I guarantee you it’s going to be a very high turnout election year,” Wenger said.
A record number of absentee ballots were cast in Porter County this spring, more than 15 times the 941 cast in 2016.
Indiana is one of a handful of states that require absentee voters to provide a reason they can’t vote in person. That rule was waived for the primary but not for the general election.
Wenger said voting in person is problematic for the elderly because it increases their risk of exposure to COVID-19. The majority of poll workers are older, too.
“A lot of them cancel last minute,” he said.
Carol McCreery and Frances Saar are voting absentee or early this year because they are planning to be poll workers. Saar has worked the polls for the past 20 or so elections, she said.
“I think it’s terrible, because it will interfere with the election, and they’re doing this intentionally, in my mind,” McCreery said.
“For those seniors confined to home, the mail is very important to us,” Saar said. “It’s kind of fun to get those little surprise packages in the mail.”
