Surging COVID cases push hospital numbers higher as pandemic's next wave hits NWI

Four out of five Northwest Indiana counties now have a seven-day positivity rate of about 10% or more for all tests.

The positivity rate is the number of positive test results divided by the number of tests administered.

It's an important metric to consider because it shows whether a community is doing enough testing and can indicate the severity of an outbreak.

Public health officials consider a seven-day positivity rate of 5% to be a benchmark for whether testing is sufficient and the virus' spread is under control.

When the rate rises above 5%, it can become difficult to do contact tracing. When the positivity rate is 10% or higher, community transmission is usually considered to be out of control, Pollak said.

As of Thursday, Lake County's seven-day positivity rate was 9.7%, Porter County's was 9.9%, LaPorte County's was 8.6%, Newton County's was 11.7% and Jasper County's was 12.9%.

The number of hospitalizations in Northwest Indiana began to rise in the latter half of September.

During a peak last spring, hospitals were admitting an average of 19 people per day. As of Monday, the daily average stood at 22 people.