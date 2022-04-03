Survey finds Indiana manufacturers grapple with supply chain shortages, higher costs

A majority of Indiana manufacturers continues to grapple with supply chain shortages and higher costs, a new survey found.

Katz, Sapper & Miller's “2022 Indiana Manufacturing Survey: Back to Work" found four out of five Indiana manufacturers are suffering from supply chain shortages that have become prevalent worldwide since the inception of the coronavirus pandemic. All of the nearly 100 companies surveyed reported higher materials and input costs as labor shortages have made many goods harder to come by, especially as back orders have mounted.

The annual survey by the Indianapolis-based advisory, tax and audit firm found the Hoosier State's manufacturers are focused on procuring supplies, managing costs, recruiting labor and implementing more automation at their factories.

The companies surveyed spanned a number of sectors, including automotive, aerospace, health care, furniture, food, chemicals, paper products and metal fabrication. They had as many as 10,500 workers with an average size of about 478 employees.

“For more than a decade, respondents to our survey have said the state of Indiana does a good job supporting manufacturers, and this year is no different. It’s exemplified in companies’ abilities to weather the challenges COVID-19 brought and remain afloat,” said Jason Patch, partner-in-charge of KSM’s Manufacturing & Distribution Services Group. “Because of state and federal support, the industry was able to adjust and see profits increase over the past couple years. Now, they can apply that flexibility they learned during the pandemic to issues facing them today.”

A majority — 53% of those surveyed — said COVID-19 is not a serious threat to their business or that they expected to survive the pandemic, the survey found. Most reported being able to maintain or improve profit margins, by an average of 9%, two years into the global pandemic.

About 45% said they experienced more demand from customers, 81% supply chain shortages and 100% greater cost of materials. It's the first time there was ever a unanimous response in the history of the survey.

About 93% said they have raised pay, with an average increase of 17% in labor costs, according to the Katz, Sapper & Miller survey. About 73% said they are pursuing more automation in response to a lack of available workers.

“Companies are at quite a crossroads. They see the need to protect their businesses by layering automation into production, yet they don’t want to discourage workers from applying for the jobs that need to be filled as soon as possible,” said Mark Frohlich, associate professor of operations management at the Kelley School of Business at IUPUI. “While much of this year’s data reveals numerous challenges, manufacturers are learning they have many tools at their disposal to be more capable and competitive in the coming years.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.