Merrillville-based Survive & Thrive Counseling is expanding its services and adding more therapists.

“Our aim is to increase our ability to serve all our community’s mental health needs,” owner Teonna Wilber said.

The counseling service at 1457 E. 84th Place in Merrillville added thee new therapists, including La Tanya Jahan-Robbins. She is accepting new clients for evening and Saturday appointments. Jahan-Robbins treats children, teens, adults and couples.

“What will you be when you grow up?" Jahan-Robbins said. “Well I've always been told I could be anything I wanted so I decided that I wanted to help others. That became helping others to smile, and that became helping others to thrive, that then became helping others to realize their worth. I am here to help you effect change in your life, one step at a time.”

Versie McClay-Chatman also is accepting new clients at the counseling service.

“With the support of a skilled trauma-informed therapist, you can overcome beliefs and behaviors that have kept you stuck in life,” McClay-Chatman said. “Yes, you can revitalize your relationship with loved ones. Yes, you can deepen your bond with your children and significant others. Yes, you can learn to develop better strategies for repairing what was broken. I have worked in high-risk environments on a state and private level. I listened to and helped facilitate individual goals for change. One thing I know is that you have to want to change.”

Rachael McConnell also joined Survive & Thrive Counseling. She specializes in therapy for trauma but also works with other problems with patients of all ages.

“I am a licensed social worker and work with those who have experienced or are currently experiencing trauma,” McConnell said. “It is important to note that as human beings with different life experiences we all process things differently and have different needs. Beginning a therapeutic relationship can be frightening, but it is crucial to highlight that reaching out for help is a courageous first step in your healing.”

They joined the join current staff members Monique Franklin and Leesa Harris at Survive & Thrive. Franklin specializes in couples counseling and individual counseling, providing teletherapy to people throughout Indiana.

Harris works with patients of all ages and has extensive experience treating teens and young adults.

“I relate well with adolescents with behavioral issues, school issues, involvement in juvenile justice system, mental health issues and history of substance abuse use,” Harris said. “I have experience working with youth, children and families with child services involvement experience including foster care. Throughout my years of providing therapeutic services, I have worked with people who struggle with depression, anxiety, anger management and other health issues.”

The counseling service treats children, adolescents, adults, couples and families. It offers individual, couples and group therapy.

“Our therapists have extensive work backgrounds and specialize in issues such as trauma, depression, anxiety, behavioral problems, mood disorders, parenting, family and couple issues and more,” Wilber said. “We are in network with most major medical health insurance plans including Medicaid and currently have no wait list. We offer in-office and telehealth. We also offer AP services, professional training for companies and community education.”

For more information, call 219-281-6053.