Suspect in 3-year-old's shooting faces judge in shooting of boy's teen uncle

CROWN POINT — A Gary man suspected in the shooting of a 3-year-old boy last week in Gary made his first court appearance Monday on charges alleging he shot the boy's teen uncle in 2019.
Ryant T. Jones, 25, appeared before Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan, who set his bail at $75,000 surety, or $7,500 cash.
Sullivan also entered not guilty pleas on Jones' behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him.
Jones asked Sullivan about his bail, and she instructed him to talk to his attorney if he wanted to request a reduction of bail.
Jones is a suspect but has not been charged with shooting the 3-year-old boy three times early Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Seventh Avenue in Gary's Valley area, according to court records.
While police were investigating the boy's shooting, the child's now 15-year-old uncle came forward and said he now thinks Jones intentionally shot him in the arm and groin Dec. 5, 2019, in a wooded area near the 1700 block of East Seventh Avenue, court records show.
The teen said he recalled arguing with Jones in early December 2019 because Jones yelled at his nephew, who was 1 year old at the time, according to court records.
About a week later, Jones asked the teen if he wanted to shoot a gun, documents allege.
The teen said yes, and they went to a wooded area where Jones allegedly allowed the boy to shoot a handgun four times. The boy handed the gun back to Jones, who fired it four more times, shooting the teen in the arm and groin, records state.
The teen ran home and lay by a vehicle while Jones told the teen's sister the teen had been shot, records state. The sister took the teen to a hospital.
The boy admitted he initially told police someone in a vehicle on Seventh Avenue shot at him and Jones because he thought Jones shot him by accident.
However, after thinking back to the argument over Jones' treatment of his nephew, the teen uncle began to suspect Jones shot him on purpose, records state.
Jones was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, along with felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license.
In an interview with detectives last week, Jones allegedly admitted he shot the teen Dec. 5, 2019, but claimed it was an accident and said the teen "fell in front of both bullets."
The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment the day he was shot, but his condition was not known Monday.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.