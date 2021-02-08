Suspect in 3-year-old's shooting faces judge in shooting of boy's teen uncle

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The teen said yes, and they went to a wooded area where Jones allegedly allowed the boy to shoot a handgun four times. The boy handed the gun back to Jones, who fired it four more times, shooting the teen in the arm and groin, records state.

The teen ran home and lay by a vehicle while Jones told the teen's sister the teen had been shot, records state. The sister took the teen to a hospital.

The boy admitted he initially told police someone in a vehicle on Seventh Avenue shot at him and Jones because he thought Jones shot him by accident.

However, after thinking back to the argument over Jones' treatment of his nephew, the teen uncle began to suspect Jones shot him on purpose, records state.

Jones was charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 3 felony, along with felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of carrying a handgun without a license.

In an interview with detectives last week, Jones allegedly admitted he shot the teen Dec. 5, 2019, but claimed it was an accident and said the teen "fell in front of both bullets."