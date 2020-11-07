Suspect in Lowell woman's homicide evades capture; manhunt underway

Lowell police said she was last seen Oct. 20, a notification on the Indiana State Police missing person bulletin shows.

Anyone with information leading to the whereabouts of Medina is asked to contact the River Rouge Criminal Investigations Section at 313-297-0001 ext. 255. Or, call the River Rouge Public Safety Dispatch at 313-842-8700 ext. 1.

As always, tips will remain anonymous, police said.

Samantha Schmidlin, of Cedar Lake, previously told The Times she has been friends with Ramstrom for 20 years. The two grew close at Lowell High School and have since stuck together through motherhood and more together.

"It's unreal to actually think this kind person is no longer with us," Schmidlin said. "She was the kind of person everyone wanted to be around. She would do anything for any of her friends, and she was a wonderful mom."

Schmidlin said Ramstrom had two young daughters, whom she adored.

Ramstrom was also as an instructional aide in Tri-Creek School Corp.'s Three Creeks Elementary, where she worked with second-grade students. Before that, she was a volunteer at the elementary school and served on its PTO.