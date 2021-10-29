Suspect in murder of prominent attorney arrested in dramatic SWAT raid

A SWAT team stormed a home Friday to arrest a suspect in the murder of prominent Region attorney William “Bill” Enslen who was killed at his Hobart home earlier this year.
At about 9 a.m. Friday, the Northwest Regional SWAT team, Hobart police and Hammond police served a search warrant in the 7300 Block of New Hampshire Avenue in Hammond.
Jason M. Vazquez was arrested in connection with the murder of Enslen on June 24 at the 3600 W. block of 61st Avenue in Hobart.
Vazquez, a 38-year-old, Hammond resident, was arrested on charges of felony murder, murder in the perpetration of a burglary and two counts of burglary.
"The search warrant was secured after DNA evidence collected at the scene of the crime was linked to Jason Vazquez," Hobart police said in a news release. "Further investigatory efforts showed cell phone tower data compared with a phone number used by Jason M. Vazquez, places it in the area of the crime scene on the date of crime. Investigators also found a vehicle used by Jason M. Vazquez matched the vehicle investigators had been looking for previously as connected in the crime."
Enslen, 75, was a partner at Enslen, Enslen & Matthews in Hammond. He served on the board of Indiana Legal Services Inc. for 20 years, worked as Dyer's town attorney for 12 years, and served as a Marine during the Vietnam War.
Hobart police detectives have been investigating his death for months, working a number of leads.
"The Hobart Police Department would like to thank NWI SWAT, Hammond Indiana Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Lab, Indiana State Police Evidence Lab, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation and Lake County Prosecutor's Office, for their assistance with this case," the department said in a press release. "The Hobart Police Department had spent hundreds of hours in the pursuit of solving this case and are thankful to bring the perpetrator to justice."
Bob Morgan, assistant team commander for the Northwest Regional SWAT team, said his team was contacted by Hobart police Thursday.
"We were given this assignment and chose to accept the mission," he said.
The SWAT team did a raid plan, staged nearby and served the warrant with several heavily armed officers and an armored vehicle that plowed through inflatable Halloween decorations on the lawn.
"We attempted to establish contact several times," he said. "When we couldn't, we breached the door and secured the residence. The mission was successful."
No one was injured, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Vazquez previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of breaking and entering. He tried to enter a Hammond man's home through the patio doors in 2013 but fled after the homeowner shot at him, according to court records from the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.
