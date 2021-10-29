Suspect in murder of prominent attorney arrested in dramatic SWAT raid

Hobart police detectives have been investigating his death for months, working a number of leads.

"The Hobart Police Department would like to thank NWI SWAT, Hammond Indiana Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Department Crime Lab, Indiana State Police Evidence Lab, FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation and Lake County Prosecutor's Office, for their assistance with this case," the department said in a press release. "The Hobart Police Department had spent hundreds of hours in the pursuit of solving this case and are thankful to bring the perpetrator to justice."

Bob Morgan, assistant team commander for the Northwest Regional SWAT team, said his team was contacted by Hobart police Thursday.

"We were given this assignment and chose to accept the mission," he said.

The SWAT team did a raid plan, staged nearby and served the warrant with several heavily armed officers and an armored vehicle that plowed through inflatable Halloween decorations on the lawn.

"We attempted to establish contact several times," he said. "When we couldn't, we breached the door and secured the residence. The mission was successful."

No one was injured, and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.