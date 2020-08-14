You are the owner of this article.
Suspect in Wisconsin officer's shooting waives extradition from Lake County
Jonathan T. Massey

 Lucas Gonzalez

CROWN POINT — A man wanted on charges alleging he shot and wounded a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, waived extradition Friday during a hearing in Lake Criminal Court.

Jonathan T. Massey, 29, of Kenosha, was taken into custody Tuesday night after the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lake Fugitive Task Force tracked him to a home in Gary, authorities said.

Massey was wounded in the shooting Saturday involving the Kenosha police officer and was taken to a hospital for treatment before being booked into the Lake County Jail.

He used a wheelchair during an appearance Friday before Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan.

When asked for his address, Massey said, "I'm homeless now."

Sullivan told Massey that Wisconsin authorities must retrieve him in a "reasonable" time frame. He can send the magistrate a letter if he hasn't been picked up in 14 days, and she will investigate the delay, she said.

It's likely Massey will be extradited quickly, because Kenosha police arrived in Lake County after his arrest Tuesday.

Police found several firearms in Massey's possession when they located him inside a home in the 3700 block of Jefferson Street in Gary, officials said.

Massey was charged Monday in Wisconsin with the Kenosha officer's shooting, the Kenosha News reported.

The Kenosha Police Department did not disclose the officer's name, but said he has been with the agency for two years. The officer underwent surgery for his wounds. 

