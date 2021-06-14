Suspect pleads not guilty in deadly bank robbery

CALUMET TOWNSHIP – A suspect has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder in the shooting death of a security guard during a bank robbery.

James A. King, a 24-year-old-Miami, Florida, resident, made his first appearance in court Monday after being charged with murder in perpetration of a robbery and armed robbery of the First Midwest Bank on Ridge Road in Calumet Township on Friday.

His initial court hearing was in Lake County Superior Court.

"An initial plea of not guilty was entered," Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

The FBI is the lead investigative agency in the case, as it has jurisdiction over bank robberies. Bank security guard Richard Castellana, a 55-year-old Tinley Park resident who served as a Cook County Sheriff's Office Deputy for 35 years before retiring from law enforcement a few years ago, was fatally shot after being ambushed during the robbery of the bank at 1975 W. Ridge Road.