SUV drives through Whiting White Castle's storage cooler

WHITING – A sport utility vehicle in the drive-thru lane at the White Castle at the corner of Indianapolis Boulevard and 119th Street in Whiting crashed through the fast-food restaurant's storage building.

"They came up and turned the wrong way into the drive-through," said employee Willa Andrasco, who was painting Santa visiting White Castle and other Christmas scenes on the window late Monday. "They almost hit someone else but then they swerved into the freezers. They went like halfway through."

No one was injured in the accident, which took place at around 2 p.m. Monday.

"Not even the driver was hurt," Andrasco said. "I don't know if they towed it or he was able to back out."

The impact of the crash knocked out food and supplies, which spilled out from the storage shed onto the manager's parked car. Packages of hamburger buns were strewn around late Monday afternoon.

White Castle employees tried to recover what they could.

"We lost a bunch of stuff," Andrasco said. "We only have a very small freezer inside. We don't have a lot of room, so we're sending stuff to other Castles so they can hold it. Tomorrow's our delivery day, and we filled our freezer up to the top."