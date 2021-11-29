SUV drives through Whiting White Castle's storage cooler

WHITING – A sport utility vehicle in the drive-thru lane at the White Castle at the corner of Indianapolis Boulevard and 119th Street in Whiting crashed through the fast-food restaurant's storage building.
"They came up and turned the wrong way into the drive-through," said employee Willa Andrasco, who was painting Santa visiting White Castle and other Christmas scenes on the window late Monday. "They almost hit someone else but then they swerved into the freezers. They went like halfway through."
No one was injured in the accident, which took place at around 2 p.m. Monday.
"Not even the driver was hurt," Andrasco said. "I don't know if they towed it or he was able to back out."
The impact of the crash knocked out food and supplies, which spilled out from the storage shed onto the manager's parked car. Packages of hamburger buns were strewn around late Monday afternoon.
White Castle employees tried to recover what they could.
"We lost a bunch of stuff," Andrasco said. "We only have a very small freezer inside. We don't have a lot of room, so we're sending stuff to other Castles so they can hold it. Tomorrow's our delivery day, and we filled our freezer up to the top."
The main castle-shaped White Castle building at the busy intersection in downtown Whiting was untouched. The fast-food restaurant known for its tiny square burgers remained open but the drive-thru was closed.
"I'm probably going to have a bad time working the next couple weeks," Andrasco said. "We have the drive-thru closed while we're fixing everything."
The 24-hour White Castle at 1879 Indianapolis Blvd is a Region landmark known for its traditional castle design complete with a distinctive parapet. The White Castle, opened in Whiting in 1935, had a design inspired by the Chicago Water Tower according to an early placemat, and was recently the subject of an exhibit at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum in conjunction with the chain's 100th anniversary.
Whiting resident Roy Arambula has been going there for years.
"I live down the block," he said. "A neighbor told me about it. We always come to this White Castle. When I pull up now, I see it's the cooler. It's pretty crazy to see."
With his young son in tow, he grabbed a box of sliders to bring home to his family for dinner Monday.
"This is probably the best fast-food restaurant out here," he said. "I worked at the mill, and I work the late shift there. McDonald's and Burger King are always closed. This place is always open, and its service is always great."
He's glad the restaurant is staying open after the crash.
"It could have been worse," he said. "We're grateful that it wasn't."
Customer Mike Irvine, a retired firefighter who came to grab a bag of White Castle's trademark sliders, said he's seen many crashes into buildings like that before but stressed they're preventable.
"They should have put a guardrail there to keep people from going through like you see on the road," he said.
