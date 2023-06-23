LAPORTE — Northwest Indiana has a special place in Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s heart. “You’ve just got an incredible area up here,” she said.

“It is going to lead Indiana in growth in the future because of the quality of life that you have,” Crouch told the LaPorte County Association of Realtors at a Thursday luncheon. “Kudos to you for doing your part.”

Crouch offered a familiar list of economic accolades, including a AAA credit rating, the nation’s leader in advanced manufacturing, No. 1 in the Midwest and No. 6 in the state for business environment. That wasn’t always the case.

“When I was in local government, the state was not in a very good financial position,” she said.

Over the past 18 years, she said, the situation has turned around.

“The next chapter in Indiana history is about quality of life,” she said.

“It used to be that people followed businesses. Today business is following people. People are choosing to live where you have quality of life,” she said.

The federal infrastructure bill will mean an additional $500 million to $600 million for Indiana, she guesstimated. Indiana is already offering Community Crossings grants of up to $1 million for local governments to pave roads, and the Next Level Trails grants have helped build the Marquette Greenway and other trails in the Region.

Maggie McShane, senior vice president of government affairs for the Indiana Association of Realtors, asked her LaPorte County constituents if the Double Track NWI project, aimed at cutting South Shore Line travel time to about an hour between Chicago and Michigan City, is having its intended effect on real estate here. “I hear all of you saying, ‘Heck yeah!’” she summarized after hearing their remarks.

Improving quality of life means more than just investing in physical improvements, however.

“It’s about how we care for each other in the community,” Crouch said.

That’s especially important to her because some members of her family have struggled with anxiety and depression.

They’re not alone.

Since COVID-19 began, there has been a 20% increase in anxiety and depression, Crouch said. Among young people, the increase is 60%. “We know we have to do something,” she said.

The state put $100 million toward staffing the 988 suicide hotline, she said. In addition, Senate Enrolled Act 4, authored by state Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso, is offering millions of dollars to counties for improving physical and mental health. Crouch noted Indiana ranks near the bottom nationally for health outcomes. “We have horrible health outcomes compared to this country.”

Crouch, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor next year, said she hopes the state will reimagine state government, realigning the approximately 100 agencies and creating navigators to help Hoosiers figure out how to find the answers they need to interact with their government.

“We have to make government more user-friendly,” she said. “We have to figure out how to better connect people to their government.”

Crouch attended not just to speak to the Realtors but also to listen to their concerns and ideas.

“What can the state do to make your jobs easier in terms of putting people into homes?” she asked.

“There’s not enough contractors” to get existing homes fixed up on a timely basis, one Realtor said.

Another asked about state assistance to get high-speed internet available to more homes. “We’re the missing middle,” one Realtor said.

One Realtor said some Illinois residents are converting their secondary homes in Northwest Indiana into full-time residences. Others noted that Illinois buyers are contributing to the short supply of housing in the area.

Crouch outlined a variety of state initiatives, including from agencies she leads, to address their concerns. She encouraged the Realtors to push their local officials and state legislators to work toward additional solutions.

The state gave away $500 million in READI grants, with housing the biggest need identified, she said. “The $500 million that the state invested is going to attract $9 billion to $10 billion in private investment,” she said.

Another $500 million has been set aside for READI grants in the next biennial budget. “I suspect that housing will be a big part of it again,” she said.

Crouch said local and county officials will need to work together to find solutions.

“No man is an island, and no county can stand alone either,” McShane said. “You have to push your local county officials to reach across the county line.”