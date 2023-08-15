The Swedish metal band Meshuggah will perform at Hard Rock Casino in Gary.

Meshuggah, In Flames and Whitechapel will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Doors open at 6 p.m.

"Meshuggah stands alone. One of the most inventive and creative metal bands of the last 30 years and one of the most widely revered, Meshuggah has been standard bearer for forward-thinking creativity in heavy music throughout their illustrious career," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Over the course of more than 30 years and eight studio albums, Sweden’s widely worshipped progressive mavens have consistently redefined what it means to be heavy, while exhibiting a ferocious intelligence that belies the crushing weight of their riffs. From the groundbreaking savagery of 1995’s 'Destroy Erase Improve,' to the psychedelic tech-splorations of 'CatchyThirtyThree,' and on to the streamlined grotesquery of 'ObZen' and 'Koloss,' Meshuggah has always been way ahead of the game and plainly without peer."

Opening acts include the Swedish melodic metal act In Flames and Knoxville, Tenn.-based Whitechapel, a deathcore band named after the London neighborhood where Jack the Ripper killed his victims.

"At this stage in the game, the name Whitechapel commands respect," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Already sitting on one of the most enviable catalogs in contemporary metal, in 2019 they dropped 'The Valley,' showcasing a confident evolution in their sound and standing as a true landmark release that sets a new standard for the genre. In 2021, they returned with that album's successor, the mighty Kin, which is an even more dynamic and diverse collection, further advancing the band's sound into new territory without losing sight of what brought them to this point."

Tickets start at $49.50 and are available at ticketmaster.com.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.