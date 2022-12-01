Symphony association hosts Festival of Trees luncheon

MUNSTER — The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony (WANISS) kicked off its season with the 34th annual Festival of Trees luncheon Wednesday.

The event, held at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, was back this year full force with some 325 attendees, said WANISS president Tresa Rademacher.

"We're back up to our pre-COVID numbers," Rademacher said.

The Festival of Trees and May Wine Brunch, the association's biggest fundraisers, had to go virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Last year both events returned in-person, Rademacher said.

The association's fundraising efforts are off to a good start, with $5,000 already collected. The group is also close to raising an additional $10,000, Rademacher said.

At the Festival of Trees luncheon, guests strolled the "Avenue of Trees" and visited the "Boulevard of Shoppes" featuring a wide selection of boutique wares.

Guests were also invited to share a cup of cheer from the Wassail Punch bowl prior to lunch.

Entertainment was provided by the Just For Fun Strummers, who played a number of holiday songs on their ukuleles.

David Mika, executive director for the South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony, spoke briefly before the luncheon, as did Northwest Indiana Symphony Director/Conductor Kirk Muspratt.

"Thank you all. This is an incredible group that does so much," Mika said after WANISS members were asked to stand and be acknowledged.

Organized in Gary in 1962, the Women's Association launched the organization with receptions after concerts, fashion shows and held meetings with musical programs.

Activities to benefit the orchestra financially were developed and, in 1975, they became the Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS).

The symphony is now in its 80th season and June 2022 marked the 60th anniversary of the Women's Association.

The Festival of Trees, decorated trees set up around the lobby area of the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, will remain there through the first of the year.

Those who want to vote on their favorite decorated tree, can do so during hours the center, at 1040 Ridge Road, is open. The center is open from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The trees represent a variety of sponsoring organizations and sport different themes. There are 23 trees; votes are $1 each.

For more information on WANISS, call the symphony at 219-836-0525