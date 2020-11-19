Symphony group to host virtual festival of trees

MUNSTER — The Women's Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony is holding its 32nd annual festival of trees this year with a stay-at-home plan.

This year, due to COVID-19 concerns, participants can vote on their favorite decorated trees by viewing a video starting at about noon on Dec. 2 through a linked email account, said Mary Stark, vice president of marketing.

Those with inquiries in regard to the annual stay at home festival of trees event should send an email to development@NISOrchestra.org or call 219-836-0525, extension 206.

Proceeds will go to support the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, Stark said.

Invitation packets will be mailed out upon request with raffle tickets included.

"When they send in their money and send in their email address they will receive their video invitation," Stark said.

Donation is $25 per person with a "soft deadline" of Friday for those wanting to participate in the event.

The drawing will also be held on Dec. 2. Raffle tickets prizes this year include $400, $300, $200 and $100.

Suggested donations for the raffle tickets are $5 each or five for 420.