The inaugural Region American Taekwondo Association will bring thousands of visitors to the Region.

Hundreds of young martial artists will compete in the inaugural Region American Taekwondo Association Class B Tournament at the Hammond Sportsplex Saturday. The South Shore Convention and Vistors Authority, Lake County's tourism agency, estimates it will draw around 500 competitors and 1,500 spectators from out of town.

“When you think of the Hammond Sportsplex you probably think soccer, basketball or volleyball,” stated Megan Goodan, SSCVA Chief Sports & Leisure Officer. “We are excited to host this emerging, martial arts sport right here in Northwest Indiana."

The tournament will feature sparring, combat sparring and individual events like forms and weapons.

Region ATA owner and CEO Ann Marie Coglianese, a lifelong Hammond resident, opened her first Songahm Taekwondo Club at the Jean Shepherd Center in Hammond and chose to host her first sanctioned American ATA Tournament in Hammond as well.

“I am honored to be hosting this event in Hammond with the South Shore CVA,” said Coglianese. “My team and I chose to name this tournament and all tournaments that follow ‘The Next Generation’ as we are excited to see the next generation of martial arts compete in the spirit of Songahm Taekwondo. We always say, ‘to compete is to win!’ We will also have special guest, Grand Master MK Lee, who is a 9th Degree Black Belt and the current acting Grand Master of the International ATA.”

Northwest Indiana also will see a surge of youth sports visitors Saturday for the Cal Ripken 10U World Series, which the SSCVA estimates will have an economic impact of more than $1.7 million. It's bringing 500 participants and 1,500 spectators who have booked 2,000 hotel room nights.

“We’re thrilled to welcome teams from around the world to the South Shore for this World Series,” Goodan said. “Teams are here for 10+ days competing on the baseball diamond, and when they're not on the field we hope they are making memories, building new friendships and enjoying all of the unique attractions, shopping and dining experiences Northwest Indiana has to offer."