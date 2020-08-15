Take a hike: Lifelong Region resident enjoys guiding walks through the dunes

While hikers often encounter Seman by chance — he once ran into a group of 48 Amish visitors from Shipshewana and took them on a hike to Mount Tom at Indiana Dunes State Park — he also schedules free hiking and bicycling events in advance using his Facebook page: Facebook.com/IndianaDunesHiking.

“All throughout people’s lives some are told to take a hike,” Seman said. “Well, I am here to give a hike at no cost. I don’t sell anything ever. I am just giving back to people because I have received so much in my life. When on the trail, the extra pairs of eyes help us find neat plants, animals or other things.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Seman says he has made accommodations so that his hikes can continue.

“During the pandemic, we have done it social distancing, but we can all hear each other,” he said. “I have also, where there are cell signals, done conference calls so everyone can hear even if they drop back.”

While many of his hikes take place at the Indiana Dunes due to its great biodiversity, Seman says he will visit county parks as well, including Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve in Chesterton.