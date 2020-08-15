Take a hike: Lifelong Region resident enjoys guiding walks through the dunes

Although Dorothy and Paul Seman didn’t own a car, that didn’t stop them from taking their five children on bicycling adventures throughout the Region.
For Ron Seman, that meant a trip to the Indiana Dunes before he could even ride a bicycle — or walk.
“My parents first brought me to the Indiana Dunes State Park in 1962 in a big padded basket on their Schwinn single-speed bikes,” the now 59-year-old recalled. “I didn’t hike that time, as I was 1, but the next year in 1963 I began hiking the Dunes at age 2 and every year after.”
In 1998, Seman moved to Chesterton so he could be more involved with the national and state parks. Over the years, he says he has met thousands of hikers with whom he has shared his knowledge and love for the parks.
“I explain the history of the parks and explain the two dozen or more apps for their smartphones so that they cannot get lost, and also identify plants, insects, birds and more,” he said.
Last week, Seman was leading a sunrise hike that began at Mt. Baldy. Toward the end of the hike, his group approached a wetland at the corner of Beverly Drive and U.S. 12 where hikers spotted more than 30 egrets.
“Beverly Shores has had its problems this year with erosion, however they can celebrate egrets,” he said.
While hikers often encounter Seman by chance — he once ran into a group of 48 Amish visitors from Shipshewana and took them on a hike to Mount Tom at Indiana Dunes State Park — he also schedules free hiking and bicycling events in advance using his Facebook page: Facebook.com/IndianaDunesHiking.
“All throughout people’s lives some are told to take a hike,” Seman said. “Well, I am here to give a hike at no cost. I don’t sell anything ever. I am just giving back to people because I have received so much in my life. When on the trail, the extra pairs of eyes help us find neat plants, animals or other things.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic, Seman says he has made accommodations so that his hikes can continue.
“During the pandemic, we have done it social distancing, but we can all hear each other,” he said. “I have also, where there are cell signals, done conference calls so everyone can hear even if they drop back.”
While many of his hikes take place at the Indiana Dunes due to its great biodiversity, Seman says he will visit county parks as well, including Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve in Chesterton.
“What I have discovered is no matter how much I help someone, they have helped me more,” he said. “I feel better about myself, I learn something about human nature or nature itself from them. It’s a win/win situation.”
Those interested in contacting Seman can reach him at IndianaDunesHiking@gmail.com or 219-370-9119.
