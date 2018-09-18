Southern Indiana is often a go-to destination for those who love taking in the best fall colors.
However, local parks officials say Northwest Indiana has plenty to offer, from hikes through ravines filled with vibrant sugar maples to panoramic views of the fall foliage with Lake Michigan as the backdrop.
Here are some popular spots close to home to catch this year’s fall foliage.
Lake County
For the best fall colors, head to Deep River County Park in Hobart, Stoney Run County Park in Hebron, Lemon Lake County Park in Crown Point, or Oak Ridge Prairie in Griffith, said Emily Trisler, communications specialist for Lake County Parks and Recreation.
Those looking for a little extra fall experience will want to visit Deep River late October, when the park will celebrate autumn with activities, cider and hayrides. The events will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and Oct. 26-28.
Lemon Lake also will host a Fall Color Walk at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 15.
“We’ll have a naturalist leading the hike and helping folks learn how to do some leaf IDs, so that will be a great way to enjoy the pretty trees and learn something at the same time,” Trisler said.
For more information, go to lakecountyparks.com.
Porter County
Sunset Hill Farm County Park offers one of the best places in Porter County to catch the fall foliage, says Brooke Allen, marketing and public relations coordinator for Porter County Parks and Recreation.
“There are five miles of hiking trails at the park, along with our restored prairie that has some lingering blooms in the fall,” she said. “It’s also a great time to catch migrating birds as the season changes.”
Dunn’s Bridge, which serves as an access point to the Kankakee River in Kouts, is another great place to catch the fall leaves from a different viewpoint.
“Small fishing boats, kayaks and canoes can be launched here and it would be a really unique way for people to see the change in season,” Allen said.
Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest in Valparaiso offers more than 300 acres to explore, including woodlands and more than six miles of hiking trails.
For more information, go to portercountyparks.org or taltree.org.
Indiana Dunes
Along the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, peak color season generally occurs mid- to late-October, said Bruce Rowe, supervisory park ranger and public information officer.
Rowe suggests when hiking to visit the Bailly Homestead and Chellberg Farm Trail, which takes visitors through ravines filled with sugar maples that turn a bright yellow in October.
“The Pinhook Bog Upland Hiking Trail also has many sugar maple trees that turn beautiful shades of color, ranging from bright yellow to red,” he said.
When visiting this trail, Rowe said it’s important to note that the Pinhook Trail into the quaking bog is only open when rangers are available, but the Upland trail, which is accessed from the same parking lot as the Bog trail, is open every day and goes through a section of the Valparaiso Moraine.
“I would also suggest Miller Woods near our Paul H. Douglas Center,” Rowe said. “This rare Black Oak Savanna is beautiful in all seasons, and is particularly nice when the leaves turn color.”
There is also an overlook on the Dune Succession Trail at West Beach that gives panoramic views of the changing colors to the south and Lake Michigan to the north, he said.
For those who do not want to hike, driving down U.S. 12 through the National Lakeshore is another way to enjoy the fall colors.
This fall, the National Lakeshore will offer shuttle bus tours Oct. 21 and 28. For more information, call (219) 395-1882.
Dustin Ritchea, promotions director for Indiana Dunes Tourism, recommends hiking the Tolleston Dunes Trail, Little Calumet River Trail, West Beach and Dunes Succession Trail, Cowles Bog, Indiana Dunes State Park Trails 8 and 9 and Glenwood Dunes Trail.
Other favorites in the Region include Imagination Glen Park in Portage, Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve in Chesterton, Cowles Bog in Michigan City, Red Mill County Park in LaPorte and Miller Woods in Gary.
For more information about each of these trails and other recommended places in the region, go to flipsnack.com/IndianaDunes/top-15-trails.html.