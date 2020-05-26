You are the owner of this article.
Tanker spill shuts down Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago
Tanker spill shuts down Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO — An oil tanker started leaking a black, tar-like substance on Indianapolis Boulevard in East Chicago Tuesday night, shutting down the busy road.

A tanker truck from the Safety-Kleen refinery in East Chicago spilled the substance while driving southbound on Indianapolis Boulevard between Chicago Avenue and 151st Street at about 7:30 p.m., East Chicago Fire Chief Anthony Serna said.

The East Chicago Fire Department, East Chicago Police Department and the Lake County HAZMAT responded to the scene, redirecting traffic while making sure the spill was contained.

"We sent out every rig we had," Serna said. "It was a nuisance. It was in the middle of the road, making it slick to drive. First responders did good work getting the scene under control."

Serna said none of the substance appeared to have left the roadway or contaminated private property.

Safety-Kleen is sending a cleanup crew to clean up the spill, which was expected be taken care of Tuesday night, Serna said. Indianapolis Boulevard was scheduled to reopen to full traffic when that was done.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

