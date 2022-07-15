Taste of CP returns to Bulldog Park

CROWN POINT — If you’re in the mood for food, Bulldog Park may satisfy your hunger this weekend.

Even with Friday’s rainfall, it was a chance to forget about diets under the canopy of the downtown park. Patrons sampled one food, then headed to other spots for more good eats.

Taste of Crown Point returned Friday to the downtown park and continues Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. The event features a variety of foods from area restaurants, a beer garden, kids’ attractions including a splash pad, and live entertainment.

“I feel good” about the Taste, said Diana Bosse, entertainment superintendent for the city, which has been running the weekend event the past three years. The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce formerly sponsored the festival.

“Even with the weather, I think we’re going to have a great turnout,” Bosse added.

She noted that all 25 vendors are either Crown Point restaurants or have been owned by local residents.

“People like to get out in the summertime, there’s live music, and a little but of something for everybody,” Bosse said.

The menu includes kettle corn, pizza, hot dogs, ice cream, hot dogs, barbecue sandwiches, steak and Mexican cuisine.

Among the vendors is Crown Creamery, owned by Deb and Emma Werkowski. Deb was hoping to sell at least 100 gallons of the hard-scoop ice cream. With eight flavors offered daily at the fest, Emma felt strawberry cheesecake would be the most popular flavor that first night.

The business, which operates only on a mobile basis, appears at various festivals, car shows and farmers markets. With 50 flavors available on rotation, Deb Werkowski said their ice cream comes from the Indianapolis area.

“Our ice cream comes in small batches,” she said. “It’s quality over quantity.”

Another hometown business featured was Battista’s Artisan Pizzeria, which prepared its wood-cooked pizza, made Neapolitan style.

Joe Gaal and his son Peter co-own the business, which Peter explained does not use sugar in its dough. Their dough is made with flour, water, salt and yeast.

Peter Gaal said he’d like to sell 400-500 pizzas over the weekend. “Realistically,” he said, “I just want to see everyone happy.”

Among those happy people was Ann Julian. The Crown Point resident had just finished Battista’s pizza, which she described as “amazing.”

As to the festival, she said, “I love it. The community gets together. We live super close, and the city puts on a very nice event.”

Nathan and Kathleen Amsler, of Crown Point, brought three children, ages ranging from 4 to 8 years. The gang had already tried ice cream, cotton candy, shish kebabs, Philly cheese steak, and rice and beans, and they did not appear to be full.

“We had a little bit of everything,” Kathleen Amsler said. “It’s just a good time for the family.”

Her son Luke, 5, likes the Taste because “it’s close to home and there’s lots of food choices.”

For those with a taste for Vienna beef, another local vendor is Damo’s Dogs, owned by Kathy and Milan Damjanovic. They’ve been in business since 2019, having started with their son Chris.

Kathy Damjanovic said people like the meat that is boiled, along with the steamed buns, and their Chicago-style dogs with all the fixings.

Milan Damjanovic added that he hoped to sell 1,000 hot dogs at the two-day fest.

Another family working at a grill were Peter Klideris and his cousin who shares the same name. As part of a family business for 35-plus years, Klideris owns several restaurants, including Theo’s Steaks and Seafood.

Cooking thick burgers, Klideris explained that his family cuts its own steaks. That includes taking the trimming from rib-eye, strip and filet steaks and grilling them together.

“We make everything fresh,” said Klideris, who hoped to sell at least 500 burgers over the weekend.

Among the families enjoying the fest were Justin and Georgene Schutz, of Crown Point. They brought four children ages 6-12 years who had already tried pizza, ice cream and burgers.

Daughter Cora Schutz, 8, noted, “There’s a lot of things to do and a lot to see” at the Taste.

The incoming third grader at Eisenhower Elementary said her favorite flavor of ice cream was birthday batter. Cora and other Crown Point students will begin the fall term Aug. 10, meaning school will compete with the Lake County Fair.

Also enjoying the family event were Jennifer and Zach Creighton. They came with four children, including some visiting from downstate, ages 3-9 years. The children had already tried pizza, pretzels, chicken fried rice and panini bread.

Their son Camden, 6, a first grader at Lake Street School, enjoyed the warm pretzel, but he also wanted ice cream.

Colin Nichols, 9, a nephew visiting from Indianapolis, said he liked “everything” about the pizza.

“This is just a nice family event,” Jennifer Creighton said.