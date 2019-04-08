HOBART — Tax abatement has been finalized in association with Albanese Confectionery Group's latest production expansion.
Albanese is investing about $60 million in manufacturing equipment for gummies and chocolate, and the company plans to begin the operations expansion project “almost immediately” now that the City Council has completed the traditional 10-year personal property tax abatement request, Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
Documents filed with Hobart show Albanese has about 440 employees, and it's projected the company will add another 59 jobs by the end of 2021 as a result of the project.
It's estimated Albanese will save about $3.1 million in taxes during the 10-year period, Clerk-Treasurer Deb Longer said.
City leaders have long been supportive of the company, and the panel has approved tax abatement requests for past additions at the facility on U.S. 30
Hobart officials described the latest abatement as “a no-brainer” prior to approving it. They have indicated the company is rapidly growing, creating jobs in the community and attracting traffic to other businesses in the area.
In relation to the abatement, the Board of Public Works and Safety and City Council approved a development agreement with Albanese.
City Attorney Anthony DeBonis said the agreement features several terms that are beneficial to the city.
Snedecor said that includes Albanese committing to contributing funding for a traffic signal on U.S. 30 if the Indiana Department of Transportation determines one is needed near the company's entrance.
Such a determination hasn't yet been made. If INDOT requires a signal, Albanese would provide up to $100,000 toward that project, Snedecor said.