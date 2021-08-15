Tax appeals involve $200 million worth of real estate

VALPARAISO — Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder is hiring an expert help to deal with some major commercial property tax appeals. The total assessed value of the properties approaches $200 million.

If the county loses the appeals, local governments will have to refund money paid by the property owners, Snyder said. That would impact other taxpayers in the county.

Nexus Group will be paid $225 per hour for legal and appraiser services. “We’re anticipating it to be under $50,000,” Snyder said.

The Board of Commissioners approved the contract last week.

Among the properties involved are the Walmart, Tractor Supply, Target, JC Penney, Meijer, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Menards and Thornapple Plaza; Menards and Kohl’s in Portage; and the Save-A-Lot and Dollar General building in Kouts.

Some of the appeals are for a single year and some for multiple years, Snyder said.

“They’re looking for a price per square foot different than what we’re willing to settle at,” he said. “This year we’re having a tougher time settling.”

Retailers’ sales last year were affected by COVID-19. Under certain approaches to determining a retail property’s value, income has a direct correlation.