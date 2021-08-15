 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tax appeals involve $200 million worth of real estate
alert urgent

Tax appeals involve $200 million worth of real estate

Porter County Administration Building (copy)

The Porter County Administration Building in downtown Valparaiso is shown.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

VALPARAISO — Porter County Assessor Jon Snyder is hiring an expert help to deal with some major commercial property tax appeals. The total assessed value of the properties approaches $200 million.

If the county loses the appeals, local governments will have to refund money paid by the property owners, Snyder said. That would impact other taxpayers in the county.

Nexus Group will be paid $225 per hour for legal and appraiser services. “We’re anticipating it to be under $50,000,” Snyder said.

7:23 Watch Now: Riding Shotgun With NWI Paramedics

The Board of Commissioners approved the contract last week.

Among the properties involved are the Walmart, Tractor Supply, Target, JC Penney, Meijer, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Menards and Thornapple Plaza; Menards and Kohl’s in Portage; and the Save-A-Lot and Dollar General building in Kouts.

Some of the appeals are for a single year and some for multiple years, Snyder said.

“They’re looking for a price per square foot different than what we’re willing to settle at,” he said. “This year we’re having a tougher time settling.”

Retailers’ sales last year were affected by COVID-19. Under certain approaches to determining a retail property’s value, income has a direct correlation.

Porter County, however, goes by the book. “We use the Indiana cost model as required by state statute,” he said.

Assessing commercial property is different from assessing residential property. Finding comparable homes nearby is easier than finding comparable commercial property nearby, for example, so different rules apply.

The appeals have advanced to the Indiana Board of Tax Review, with hearings possibly held in November. No dates have been set. COVID-19 and hiring a consultant to represent the county have slowed the process, Snyder said.

Depending on the outcome of the appeals at that level, the cases could ultimately be appealed to the State Tax Court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban enter Afghan capital Kabul

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts