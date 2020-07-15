Teacher accused of receiving child porn moves from jail to home detention

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal magistrate ordered home detention for a former Porter County teacher accused of possessing nude photos of underage female students.

Brian Kunze, appeared Tuesday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar for a detention hearing on the charge of receiving child pornography.

The magistrate released him from the Porter County Jail where he has been held since his arrest July 1.

He now must remain on 24-hour per day lock down at a home in Plymouth, Indiana, pending the outcome of his criminal case.

Kunze will be arraigned at a later date on allegations he used his former position as a teacher at Wheeler High School to demand a 17-year-old student send him a topless photograph of herself to retain her A grade in his class.

Investigators said a second girl told them she was 17 in the summer of 2018 when Kunze asked her a couple of times for a nude photo and she complied, sending explicit photos and videos.