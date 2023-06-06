School's out forever.

Teachers Credit Union is no longer so hot for teachers.

The South Bend-based credit union, which has branches in St. John, Hammond, Gary, Whiting, Chesterton and Valparaiso, is rebranding as Everwise Credit Union. The financial institution, which is the largest credit union in the state of Indiana, said a name change was overdue "to better reflect its mission to empower and serve all people and grow beyond its original educator roots."

“Though we will always support local educators, it is simply time our name reflected all the members we serve today and the growth ahead,” said Jason Osterhage, president and CEO of TCU. “We have always championed financial confidence and well-being for all of our members and all of our communities. This is the next step in our evolution, as a simple yet meaningful way to connect with people aspiring to feel more confident and in control of their money and their future.”

The credit union is doing a complete rebranding that will launch on June 26. In addition to the new name, it will have a new logo, tagline and visual identity.

The new Everwise brand does not reflect any change in the credit union's ownership, as is commonly the case when financial institutions rebrand. The former Teachers Credit Union will remain headquartered in South Bend and stay 100% owned by its 300,000 members.

Teachers Credit Union has more than 50 branches across Indiana and southwest Michigan.

For more information, visit tcunet.com.