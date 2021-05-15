Teams volunteer to aid Valparaiso park, homeowners in spring cleanup day

The teams picked up nearly 20,000 golf balls, popping them out of the ground they had sunk into and wading knee-deep in muck to fish them out of marshy areas.

It was nice to get outside, said Jack Kuka, a tight end on the football team.

“You get closer as a friend group and as a team, defensive end Aiden McNeil said.

“It’s a good way of helping out the community” while having fun, running back Hayden Vinyard said. He planted trees, cleared a few paths and spread stone.

Maggie Clifton, the city’s director of community engagement, painted a brown storm door red on a resident’s home.

Steve Ingram, a real estate appraiser who acted as superintendent for that job site, said he has always volunteered. He was happy to help the crew of city employees and others, all volunteering for the day, as they helped the resident feel better about her home. They pulled out an old fence, trimmed bushes and trees, pulled out shrubs that had grown too big and blocked the windows and did other projects. Roofing professionals will do a repair job later.