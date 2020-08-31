Teen admits to wounding man, child by spraying car with bullets on I-94

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Sauk Village man pleaded guilty to participating in a shooting last year on the Borman Expressway that wounded an 11-year girl and a man who was shielding a baby.

Alvin D. Keys, 18, admitted he was with three co-defendants on westbound Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street about 5:25 p.m. Sept. 27 when they recognized a man in a silver Kia Forte and sprayed the car with bullets.

The man was shot multiple times in the lower legs, and an 11-year-old passenger in the front seat suffered a gunshot wound to her lower leg. A woman and baby in the silver Kia escaped injury, police said.

The silver Kia was shot about 20 times, and two other vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, Indiana State Police said.

Police tracked Keys and three co-defendants to an apartment complex at 19th Avenue and Burr Street, where they recovered a loaded .45-caliber silver semi-automatic handgun with a drum magazine, two black semi-automatic handguns and a black Uzi-style semi-automatic handgun, records state.

Keys pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.