Teen admits to wounding man, child by spraying car with bullets on I-94

CROWN POINT — A Sauk Village man pleaded guilty to participating in a shooting last year on the Borman Expressway that wounded an 11-year girl and a man who was shielding a baby.
Alvin D. Keys, 18, admitted he was with three co-defendants on westbound Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street about 5:25 p.m. Sept. 27 when they recognized a man in a silver Kia Forte and sprayed the car with bullets.
The man was shot multiple times in the lower legs, and an 11-year-old passenger in the front seat suffered a gunshot wound to her lower leg. A woman and baby in the silver Kia escaped injury, police said.
The silver Kia was shot about 20 times, and two other vehicles were damaged by the gunfire, Indiana State Police said.
Police tracked Keys and three co-defendants to an apartment complex at 19th Avenue and Burr Street, where they recovered a loaded .45-caliber silver semi-automatic handgun with a drum magazine, two black semi-automatic handguns and a black Uzi-style semi-automatic handgun, records state.
Keys pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to one count of battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.
If Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell accepts his plea agreement, he will be sentenced to three years in prison followed by three years on probation.
Keys and co-defendants Naja S. Wilder, 19, of Richton Park; Dontanyon J. Scruggs, 18, of Park Forest; and Davon S. Careaway, 17, of Hammond, each was charged with four felony counts of attempted murder and three counts of criminal recklessness in connection with the shooting.
In exchange for Keys' plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss his remaining charges.
Wilder, Scruggs and Careaway each have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting trial.
Judge Diane Boswell set Keys' sentencing hearing for Sept. 23.
