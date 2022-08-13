Teen Center tackles demographic tech gap

GARY — What started in a manila folder has resulted in a $500,000 effort to bridge the demographic gap in technology opportunities for youth.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana on Thursday dedicated the Best Buy Teen Tech Center at the John Will Anderson Gary Club.

The center provides educational and creative outlets for young people. These include personal computers, podcasting, a music studio, disc jockey equipment, drawing and coloring, and even a sewing machine.

Teen Tech Centers are designed to be safe, comfortable and fun places where teens can develop critical tech skills through hands-on activities. The program, launched in 2012, works to address the opportunity gap by giving youth access to tech education, relationships that help build confidence and a foundation for school and career success.

Ryan Smiley, president and CEO of the local Boys & Girls Clubs, called the dedication “an incredible occasion,” citing the “impact on the lives of children for generations to come.”

The dedication, Smiley said, also launches a teen career academy at the Gary site, the largest club in square footage of the 10 clubs in the system

Smiley cited three pillars to this “crown jewel” project. These include equal access to technology, exposure to careers and entrepreneurship.

Best Buy CEO Corie Barry said the Gary site is the 50th Teen Tech Center opened, with a goal of 100 centers by 2025 in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“We want to give back,” Barry said, “to enrich lives through technology.”

Best Buy officials see Teen Tech Centers as a place where teens can develop critical skills through hands-on activities that explore their interests in programming, film-making, music production and design.

Barry called the center “the ultimate collective effort … all because we care about the future. I can’t wait to see what comes from the next 100 years.”

The driving force behind the Gary center is Damien Harmon, a Gary native and executive vice president of Omnichannel, the parent company of Best Buy.

“This is your moment. We’re here in the moment for you,” Harmon told club members. “You can only succeed if you have people around you helping you to succeed.”

Though not a club member, Harmon attended Bishop Noll Institute in Hammond and Augustana University, later playing for NFL Europe. He resides today in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Teen Tech Center, which opened July 1, also features a laser cutter and printer, virtual reality systems, and robotics. The center was developed in an unused portion of the former Tolleston Middle School building, including a former wrestling room.

When Kelly Nissan joined Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Northwest Indiana a year and a half ago as its vice president for social responsibility and impact, she was given a manila folder bearing the words “Best Buy.”

That started a 12-month partnership with Best Buy. The company, Nissan said, was involved in every aspect of the project and remains engaged in the process.

‘This is not a STEM lab,” Nissan said. “This is about exploration and using technology to empower you to be the best you can be.”

Club members cited the increased access to technology, including games.

Club member Genieve R., 14, was learning podcasting. “I like the opportunities I get every day,” she said. “I get to relax with other teens and do things I never did before.”

Club director Ken Berry said the Gary club was the pre-pandemic center of youth activity in the city. This new tech center, Berry said, “puts us back in the ballgame.”