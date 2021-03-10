Teen charged in infant's murder was disoriented during 911 call, police say

CROWN POINT — A teenage girl charged Wednesday with murder in the death of a 7-month-old boy Monday appeared disoriented and disheveled after calling 911 and repeatedly saying, “I killed baby, take me to jail,” according to court records.

April Gross, the 17-year-old daughter of the infant’s grandmother, had been caring for the child for about an hour while other family members went out, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Gary police drove the infant, 7-month-old Darius Whitley, to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in a squad car, but the baby was pronounced dead, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

“The officers went above and beyond trying to save this baby and getting the child to a hospital as fast as they could,” Hamady said. “Dispatch did a great job.”

Gross has not yet made an initial court appearance or entered a plea to one count of murder.

The baby’s mother told police she and her mother — who is Gross’ guardian — left Gross alone with the 7-month-old while they took the infant’s older sibling and went to pick up another woman, who was planning to do Darius’ mother’s hair, according to court documents.