Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting paralyzes his friend

CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old is scheduled to make a formal appearance Wednesday on charges alleging he attempted to murder a teenage friend June 14 in Gary.
Aaron L. McLain is accused of pulling a handgun from his shirt and racking it as the boys sat in a broken-down vehicle in the 500 block of Lincoln Street, turning around, pointing the gun at a friend, who is also 16 years old, in the back seat and pulling the trigger.
The wounded teen, who was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting, told police he thought McLain was a friend and they had not had any disagreements before the shooting, Lake Criminal Court records show.
McLain allegedly said, "I got to get out of here!" after the shooting and fled on foot, records state.
The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital, but later transferred to other hospitals outside of the Region for further treatment, records show.
Witnesses told police McLain tried to contact the teen days later and claimed the shooting was an accident, records state.
McLain allegedly asked the boy if he had a "cash app," and told the boy to get one, records state.
Police took McLain into custody July 12, after officers responded to his father's home in the city's Brunswick neighborhood because McLain's father had been shot in a domestic dispute, court records allege.
McLain is accused of sending the victim messages from inside a police car that said, "Bro what the (expletive) u called the police" and "Cmon bro help me."
McLain was charged Aug. 5 with attempted murder, a level 1 felony, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury. His bail was set at $75,000 surety or $7,500 cash.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf during an initial appearance Aug. 7.
