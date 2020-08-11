Teen charged with attempted murder after shooting paralyzes his friend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A 16-year-old is scheduled to make a formal appearance Wednesday on charges alleging he attempted to murder a teenage friend June 14 in Gary.

Aaron L. McLain is accused of pulling a handgun from his shirt and racking it as the boys sat in a broken-down vehicle in the 500 block of Lincoln Street, turning around, pointing the gun at a friend, who is also 16 years old, in the back seat and pulling the trigger.

The wounded teen, who was paralyzed from the waist down as a result of the shooting, told police he thought McLain was a friend and they had not had any disagreements before the shooting, Lake Criminal Court records show.

McLain allegedly said, "I got to get out of here!" after the shooting and fled on foot, records state.

The 16-year-old was taken to a local hospital, but later transferred to other hospitals outside of the Region for further treatment, records show.

Witnesses told police McLain tried to contact the teen days later and claimed the shooting was an accident, records state.

McLain allegedly asked the boy if he had a "cash app," and told the boy to get one, records state.