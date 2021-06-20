Teen in critical condition after being rescued from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY — A teenager from Ohio remains in critical condition after a diver pulled her out of the water at Washington Park Beach Sunday afternoon.

The girl, whose identity is being withheld, was pulled from Lake Michigan after emergency personnel responded to Washington Park Beach around 1 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of several people struggling in the water, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a news release.

First responders from various agencies rescued several juveniles from the lake, when the 14-year-old from Dayton, Ohio, was confirmed to still be missing, according to a press release from the DNR law enforcement division.

A search for the teen was conducted immediately, DNR said.

The teen was found under the lake's surface by a jet ski operator, who alerted a Michigan City Fire Department diver.

The girl was pulled from the water and taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, where she was stabilized before being transported by helicopter to South Bend Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

The teen remains in critical condition, DNR said.