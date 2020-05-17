Teen takes dream of a youth center to the next step

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Plans by a Merrillville teen to build a youth center in her native Gary are advancing in spite of a slowdown caused by COVID-19.

Aaliyah Stewart, 19, said she is hoping to have the youth center opened by October.

"We just got our building a week ago," Stewart said recently. "I'm super excited."

Stewart started the I Am Them movement in 2015 after the deaths of her two brothers to gun violence in Gary. Anthony White Jr. and James Anderson were killed at the ages of 16 and 20, respectively.

The mission of the ASW Foundation she started is "hope for the lost."

"In everything we do, we strive to show the youth in our communities that they have potential. Over the past five years, our organization has grown into a movement to stop the senseless gun violence in our communities. We believe that by supporting our youth, encouraging them with creative and constructive outlets, that we can change the narrative of the future," Stewart said.

Her nonprofit organization has obtained for the future center a 6,150 square-foot building at 2301 Virginia St. in Gary.

"We signed a lease-to-own contract on April 26. It will be a beacon of light for kids," Stewart said.