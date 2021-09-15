Teenager dies after Tuesday crash on I-65

CROWN POINT — A 19-year-old West Lafayette woman has died after being trapped inside her vehicle following a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 Tuesday afternoon.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Emma Conner and said she was pronounced dead at 1 a.m. Wednesday at Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point. She died as a result of blunt force trauma suffered in the crash.

Traffic was backed up on southbound I-65 around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday as the Indiana State Police responded to an earlier incident at mile marker 232. Conner was slowing as she approached the traffic jam when she was rear-ended at a high rate of speed near mile marker 237 in southern Lake County. The impact of the collision sent Conner’s vehicle into the truck in front of her and trapped Conner in her vehicle.

Troopers had “difficulty removing her from the vehicle” because of the extent of the damage, according to the ISP. The Jeep that rear-ended Conner came to a rest on top of her 2007 Toyota.

A helicopter was sent to the crash scene to take Conner to the hospital but she could not be airlifted because of the extent of her injuries, ISP said. She was transported to the hospital via ambulance.