Teens charged in Hammond and Illinois bank heists held

HAMMOND — A defense attorney is objecting to the government’s demand to detain an Illinois teenager accused of federal bank robbery charges.
Gary attorney Darnail Lyles said Tuesday federal prosecutors are trying to keep 19-year-old Matayo H. Young in jail until trial, based on evidence obtained from a cellphone police seized from suspects last month.
Lyles said he is demanding proof a defendant gave investigators permission to search one of the two co-defendants' cell phone for texts on which the government is relaying to show Young and McKinney were planning crimes and are a danger to the community.
An affidavit the court filed with the charges indicates investigators examined a cellphone belonging to Young’s co-defendant, 19-year-old Myron McKinney.
Lyles said U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin is giving the government until Friday to provide to Lyles any paperwork anyone signed giving consent to search the cell phone.
Young and Kinney are pleading not guilty to federal allegations they held up banks last month in Hammond and Homewood, Illinois.
The magistrate did order McKinney’s detention last month on government evidence McKinney had participated in fraudulent schemes and was planning additional bank robberies before their arrest.
The government alleges Young walked into the TCF Bank branch, 17830 Halsted St., Homewood, on Aug. 3 and gave a bank teller a note demanding $5,000 in cash.
The teller gave him all the money in her drawer. He fled on foot and evaded police who viewed a surveillance camera video of a black male running from the bank and into a black Hyundai occupied by two others.
Minutes later, a police license plate reader spotted the car three blocks away.
The government alleges Young entered Peoples Bank, 130 Rimbach St., Hammond, on Aug. 6 and handed a teller a note, “This is a robbery. $10,000 in an envelope or I will shoot.”
The teller gave him cash in an envelope and he fled in a black vehicle.
An hour later, an employee of the Fifth Third Bank, 21403 Cicero Ave., Matteson, Illinois called police to investigate two men — about one hour after the Hammond bank robbery — suspiciously entering and exiting their bank.
Officers found Young, McKinney and a juvenile sitting outside the bank in Matteson in a black Hyundai Sonata with the same license plate as the suspect car in the Aug. 3 Homewood TCF Bank robbery.
Police recovered $800 in cash in a Peoples Bank envelope from the vehicle.
