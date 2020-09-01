Teens charged in Hammond and Illinois bank heists held

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A defense attorney is objecting to the government’s demand to detain an Illinois teenager accused of federal bank robbery charges.

Gary attorney Darnail Lyles said Tuesday federal prosecutors are trying to keep 19-year-old Matayo H. Young in jail until trial, based on evidence obtained from a cellphone police seized from suspects last month.

Lyles said he is demanding proof a defendant gave investigators permission to search one of the two co-defendants' cell phone for texts on which the government is relaying to show Young and McKinney were planning crimes and are a danger to the community.

An affidavit the court filed with the charges indicates investigators examined a cellphone belonging to Young’s co-defendant, 19-year-old Myron McKinney.

Lyles said U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John E. Martin is giving the government until Friday to provide to Lyles any paperwork anyone signed giving consent to search the cell phone.

Young and Kinney are pleading not guilty to federal allegations they held up banks last month in Hammond and Homewood, Illinois.