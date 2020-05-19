Teens turns himself in on attempted murder charges, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — An 18-year-old boy turned himself in Monday on charges alleging he shot a 46-year-old man multiple times at Gary's Dorie Miller housing complex, police said.

James P. Miller, of Gary, had been wanted since April on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

He was identified as a suspect in the shooting April 6 at East 19th Place and Maine Street after police released surveillance images from the crime scene, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

The 46-year-old man was in a coma April 13 at a Chicago hospital, and medical staff told police he would have to live in a skilled nursing facility if he survives his wounds, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

According to court records, Miller walked up to the man and asked where he was from. The man said he was from Chicago, and Miller asked how much money he had, documents state.

Miller and the man began fighting, and Miller pulled out a black and pink semi-automatic handgun and shot the man several times, records state.

Miller turned and ran between homes in the 1900 block of Maine Street, tossing the gun into a yard, according to documents.