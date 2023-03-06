MICHIGAN CITY — Temple Missionary Baptist Church hosts a spring revival Wednesday through Sunday.
Services begin at 6:15 p.m. daily; the Sunday service is at 11 a.m. at the church, 2725 Wabash St.
“It is a privilege to be in revival at Temple Missionary Baptist Church. We desire to be a blessing to God’s people and want to tell the lost about salvation in Christ. In this troubling time, the answer is not more legislation, education, social change or economic growth; it is Jesus Christ," said Evangelist Tod Masters, who will be preaching the sermons and attending together with his wife, Gina Masters.
Masters, of Medaryville, Indiana, stepped out into serving as a full-time evangelist four years ago. Previously, he founded and then pastored Bethlehem Free Will Baptist Church in San Pierre, Indiana, and then Wabash Free Baptist Church in Wabash, Indiana.
Additional details about the spring revival are available at “Temple Missionary Baptist Church” on Facebook.