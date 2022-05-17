Temporary busing in effect between Carroll Avenue and Gary airport South Shore stations

The South Shore Line is busing midday passengers between its Carroll Avenue Station in Michigan City and the Gary/Chicago International Airport station Tuesday through Thursday this week.

The busing is being done in order to accommodate a rail delivery for the Double Track NWI project. The Gary busing extends the ongoing busing between Carroll Avenue and Dune Park stations.

The following trains will be bused between Carroll Avenue and the airport station at Clark Road:

• Westbound trains 14, 116, 18, 118, 20

• Eastbound trains 7, 107, 9, 109, 11, 111

The railroad said the buses will arrive and depart to match the published train schedule. Westbound passengers should be prepared to board buses in front of Carroll Avenue Station and re-board westbound South Shore trains at Gary. Eastbound passengers will detrain at Gary to board buses, and board their scheduled eastbound trains again at Carroll Avenue.

