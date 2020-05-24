Tens of thousands of NWI voters go the mail route

Hotly contested races for federal, state and local government offices have caused thousands of Region voters to avoid the polling place this spring.
More than 33,000 Lake, Porter and LaPorte county residents have applied for mail-in ballots for the spring primary.
Now thousands more can begin walking into 18 early voting sites across Northwest Indiana to push their favorite candidate buttons.
Voting will conclude June 2 at hundreds of precincts.
Gov. Eric Holcomb delayed the Indiana spring primary by a month over concerns long lines of voters might spread the COVID-19 virus.
But that hasn’t put off voters interest.
Michelle Fajman, Lake County elections director, said 28,390 voters requested mail-in absentee ballots before the application period ended last week.
She said more than 16,000 Lake County residents had filled out and mailed their ballots back to the election board in Crown Point late last week. She expects to receive thousands more before the noon June 2 deadline for ballots to arrive at her offices either by mail or carried by voters in person.
Fajman said those totals are much larger than in past election years.
She said the COVID-19 pandemic have prompted many to avoid polling places. The state relaxed its absentee balloting rules to reduce the lines outside precinct locations.
“And there are hot races in this election,” she added.
LaPorte County had received 5,150 applications for mail-in ballots. Voters had completed and returned 1,651 as of Friday.
Porter County statistics were unavailable.
Those holding mail-in ballots have until noon June 2 to turn them in.
Walk-in early voting places open Tuesday at 11 locations across Lake County.
Lake residents can vote from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Monday June 1 at:
- Lake County elections board office, Room A-205, 2293 N. Main St., Crown Point
- East Chicago’s county courthouse, 3711 Main St., East Chicago
- Gary’s Genesis Convention Center, Fifth and Broadway, Gary
- Hammond’s county courthouse, 232 Russell St., Hammond
- St. John Township assessor’s office, 9157 Wicker Ave., St. John
- Winfield Town Hall, 10645 Randolph St., Winfield
- Munster Town Hall, 1005 Ridge Road, Munster
- Wicker Park Social Center, 8554 Indianapolis Blvd., Highland
- Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St., Lowell
- Hobart Police Community Center, 705 E. Fourth St., Hobart
- Schererville Town Hall, 10 E. Joliet St., Schererville
Porter County residents can walk into 10 early voting sites.
They can vote from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday; and 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday, June 1 at these locations:
- Porter County Administration Building, Suite 102A, 155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso
- Chesterton Town Hall meeting room, 790 Broadway, Chesterton
- North Porter County Annex, 3560 Willowcreek Road, Portage
- Hebron Community Center, 611 N Main St., Hebron
- Union Township Fire Station #2 at 267 N. 600 West, Valparaiso
Porter County also offers mobile voting facilities:
- From 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Jamestown Apartments, 2810 Winchester Dr., Valparaiso
- From 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Tree Village, 254 Sandalwood St., Portage
- From 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Kouts Library, 101 E. Daumer Road, Kouts
- From 4-7 p.m. Friday at Luke Oil Gas Station (Burns Harbor), 298 Melton Road, Chesterton
- From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at South Haven Library, 403 W. 700 North, Valparaiso
LaPorte County residents can walk into the LaPorte County Complex, north of the courthouse, at 809 State St., LaPorte, and the County Office Complex, 302 W. Eighth St., Michigan City to cast ballots from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Monday, June 1.
Voting on Election Day will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2 at hundreds of precincts across Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties.
