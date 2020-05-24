Tens of thousands of NWI voters go the mail route

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hotly contested races for federal, state and local government offices have caused thousands of Region voters to avoid the polling place this spring.

More than 33,000 Lake, Porter and LaPorte county residents have applied for mail-in ballots for the spring primary.

Now thousands more can begin walking into 18 early voting sites across Northwest Indiana to push their favorite candidate buttons.

Voting will conclude June 2 at hundreds of precincts.

Gov. Eric Holcomb delayed the Indiana spring primary by a month over concerns long lines of voters might spread the COVID-19 virus.

But that hasn’t put off voters interest.

Michelle Fajman, Lake County elections director, said 28,390 voters requested mail-in absentee ballots before the application period ended last week.

She said more than 16,000 Lake County residents had filled out and mailed their ballots back to the election board in Crown Point late last week. She expects to receive thousands more before the noon June 2 deadline for ballots to arrive at her offices either by mail or carried by voters in person.

Fajman said those totals are much larger than in past election years.