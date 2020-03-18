Test sites ramp up in Crown Point, elsewhere, for COVID-19

Blaszkiweicz said the results will be shared first with the physician who will then contact the patient. It's up to the doctor to decide what to do next for the patient, he added.

"If they were determined to be severely ill enough then they would possibly be hospitalized. Otherwise, most people will treat this as people deal with the flu. They treat their symptoms at home," he said.

Blaszkiewicz said there were no coronavirus patient yet on their campus.

"That obviously could change," he said.

To pre-register, contact the Michigan City campus at 219-877-1474 or the Crown Point campus at 219-681-6912.

The Crown Point testing site is located just outside the ER entrance.

The Michigan City testing station is located at a trailer on the far east side of the hospital’s main parking lot and is identified with signs.

Patients should not enter the emergency department to get tested, the hospital said. Tests will be administered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Visitor restrictions

All Franciscan hospitals also will be instituting new visitor restrictions.