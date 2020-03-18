Test sites ramp up in Crown Point, elsewhere, for COVID-19

MICHIGAN CITY — Coronavirus testing sites are gradually coming to the Northwest Indiana area.
Franciscan Health's Crown Point and Michigan City hospitals announced they started COVID-19 testing this week.
The hospital system's announcement comes just days after a private practice in south Porter County first started offering drive-thru testing to potentially sick individuals.
Kathy Lynch, owner of Kouts Health Care, 705 N. Main St., said she believes she was one of the very first private practices to offer COVID-19 testing in the area.
"This is why we go into medicine. It's the ethically, morally and spiritually right thing to do to help people, and we need to do this," Lynch said.
The Kouts clinic began drive-thru testing Saturday, and offered it again Monday and Wednesday, Lynch said. They will continue testing on a limited schedule as long as supplies last.
Lynch encourages patients to call the clinic first at 219-766-3131.
All patients are screened ahead of time to ensure the most at-risk individuals receive testing, she said. They are looking for high fever over several days, a dry cough and shortness of breath, she said.
Michigan, Crown Point hospitals
The Michigan City hospital already tested its first patient for coronavirus Wednesday morning, a hospital spokesman said.
Nearly a dozen people were tested during the first three hours the drive-up testing opened there Wednesday.
People remained in their vehicles in a well-marked area of the hospital's main parking lot to have their mouths swabbed by a clinician wearing protective clothing.
The testing procedure takes about five minutes, said Robert Blaszkiewicz, Franciscan health spokesman.
"It's very simple," he said.
People will know the results in three to five days when contacted by their physician, he said.
Franciscan Health began offering drive-up testing at its Crown Point campus on Monday in efforts to slow the spread of the virus.
Blaszkiewicz said about 100 people had come in for testing in Crown Point by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.
To be tested, people must receive an order from their physician and pre-register with the hospital, then present the doctor's order when they show up for testing.
"You can't just drive up and get a test. They have to go through the proper procedures," he said.
Blaszkiewicz said each swab is placed into an envelope for delivery to a private laboratory in North Carolina for testing. The laboratory is operated by LabCorp, described as a leading health care diagnostic company.
Blaszkiweicz said the results will be shared first with the physician who will then contact the patient. It's up to the doctor to decide what to do next for the patient, he added.
"If they were determined to be severely ill enough then they would possibly be hospitalized. Otherwise, most people will treat this as people deal with the flu. They treat their symptoms at home," he said.
Blaszkiewicz said there were no coronavirus patient yet on their campus.
"That obviously could change," he said.
To pre-register, contact the Michigan City campus at 219-877-1474 or the Crown Point campus at 219-681-6912.
The Crown Point testing site is located just outside the ER entrance.
The Michigan City testing station is located at a trailer on the far east side of the hospital’s main parking lot and is identified with signs.
Patients should not enter the emergency department to get tested, the hospital said. Tests will be administered between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Visitor restrictions
All Franciscan hospitals also will be instituting new visitor restrictions.
No visitation will be allowed, with certain exceptions. One visitor for patients in the pediatric department, family birth center, ICU or ER will be allowed.
Anybody who meets the following criteria will not be allowed to visit:
• Has traveled to China, Japan, Iran, South Korea, Italy or have been on a cruise ship in the last 14 days.
• Has had contact with or have someone in their home who had contact with a person with a confirmed or highly suspected case of COVID-19.
• Is younger than 18.
• Has symptoms of a respiratory infection such as cough or shortness of breath.
• Has a fever or signs of a fever (chills) in the past 24 hours, or a temperature of 100 or greater.
Visitor restrictions also have been put in place at Porter Regional Hospital and Portage Hospital.
Effective Tuesday, patients in the following departments will be allowed one visitor at a time:
• Emergency Department.
• Surgery.
• Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) — must be a parent.
• Pediatrics Unit.
• Labor and Delivery Unit.
• Patients at end of life.
The hospital system is not allowing visitors who have respiratory illness symptoms or fever, are younger than 18, or have traveled internationally or been in contact with someone with symptoms in the past 14 days.