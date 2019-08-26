{{featured_button_text}}
Tests find no more contaminants from ArcelorMittal in Little Cal, Lake Michigan

Several dead fish float along the bank of Burns Ditch near the Portage Marina two weeks ago.

 John Luke

A sixth and final round of tests found samples of water from the Little Calumet River and Lake Michigan were now below the federal Safe Drinking Water Act maximum contaminant level for cyanide after a spill from ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor killed thousands of fish two weeks ago.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said there's no longer an unsafe level of contamination from ArcelorMittal in the East Arm of the Little Calumet River and along the Lake Michigan shoreline, including Ogden Dunes and West Beach.

IDEM and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources investigated a citizen report of a distressed fish by the Burns Waterway on Monday, August 12. A significant fish kill became apparent two days later.

ArcelorMittal reported that its blast furnace closed water loop station failed on Sunday, Aug. 11th.

"IDEM compliance staff will conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of this incident," IDEM said in a press release. "They will also make a determination as to whether any violations occurred."

To see the test results, visit https://www.in.gov/idem/cleanwater/2576.htm.

