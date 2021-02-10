TF South High School to serve as mass vaccination site

LANSING — The fight against COVID-19 is coming to TF South High School.
Teachers and support staff from around the south suburbs will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the school beginning this week, officials announced at a Wednesday news conference.
TF South, at 18500 Burnham Ave., has been selected by Cook County Health to be a pilot Educational Point of Distribution (POD).
"It's going to be pretty amazing when you think of all the kids going back to school — it's of the utmost importance to get their teachers vaccinated," Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam said.
To know that Lansing will be at the forefront of the battle to contain the pandemic makes Eidam proud.
"I didn't feel like we had a little village today," she said. "I felt we were an enormous village because we were able to host this."
County officials said when more doses become available, up to 400 teachers and other personnel a day in District 215, its feeder schools and other South Suburban Conference schools will be eligible for vaccination.
As many as 26,000 educators and support staff could be vaccinated over the next several months, Eidam said.
Eligible individuals will be contacted by District 215 to set up a vaccination appointment. "Following completion of this group and assuming adequate vaccine supply, officials expect to expand vaccinations to families of students in the area who are eligible under Phase 1a or 1b," Cook County Health officials said in a news release.
"We know that schools serve as a trusted anchor in their communities and deeply appreciate the partnership with Thornton Fractional as we look to achieve an equitable distribution of vaccine in an area that has been severely impacted by COVID," Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said in a release.