TF South High School to serve as mass vaccination site

LANSING — The fight against COVID-19 is coming to TF South High School.

Teachers and support staff from around the south suburbs will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the school beginning this week, officials announced at a Wednesday news conference.

TF South, at 18500 Burnham Ave., has been selected by Cook County Health to be a pilot Educational Point of Distribution (POD).

"It's going to be pretty amazing when you think of all the kids going back to school — it's of the utmost importance to get their teachers vaccinated," Lansing Mayor Patty Eidam said.

To know that Lansing will be at the forefront of the battle to contain the pandemic makes Eidam proud.

"I didn't feel like we had a little village today," she said. "I felt we were an enormous village because we were able to host this."

County officials said when more doses become available, up to 400 teachers and other personnel a day in District 215, its feeder schools and other South Suburban Conference schools will be eligible for vaccination.

As many as 26,000 educators and support staff could be vaccinated over the next several months, Eidam said.