More Americans — some 54.3 million — will carve out time with family and friends this Thanksgiving holiday, traveling more than 50 miles from home thanks, in part, to lower gas prices.
The 2018 holiday weekend, which runs from Wednesday through Sunday, will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005 with 2.5 million more people taking to the nation’s roads, skies, rail lines and waterways compared with last year, according to AAA Travel.
“Consumers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season: higher wages, more disposable income and rising levels of household wealth,” said Beth Mosher, director of public affairs for AAA Chicago.
“This is translating into more travelers kicking off the holiday season with a Thanksgiving getaway, building on a positive year for the travel industry,” Mosher said.
And the great American road trip remains the most popular means of travel, with 48.5 million on the highways this Thanksgiving. That’s up nearly 5 percent from last year.
Air travel is expected to experience the largest percentage growth, up 5.4 percent with 4.27 million passengers. Traveling by train, bus and cruise ships also is projected to increase by 1.4 percent, with a total of 1.48 million people using these methods of transportation this Thanksgiving holiday.
Some 1.2 million Hoosiers are expected to travel during this long Thanksgiving weekend, up 4.6 percent from 2017. Of those, 1.1 million will take to the roads and about 101,000 will travel by air.
In Illinois, nearly 2.8 million people will be traveling for the holiday weekend, a 4.8 percent increase from 2017. Of those travelers, nearly 2.5 million will be driving — up 4.7 percent from 2017, and 233,000 will be flying to their destination, a 6.3 percent increase from last year.
Thankful for lower gas prices
Lower gas prices seem to be fueling the travel plans of many, according to both GasBuddy and AAA.
“The last week has seen another notable decline at pumps in nearly every state with average prices again plummeting, in some places to $1.99 per gallon or less, following oil’s longest losing streak in nearly 34 years,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
Indiana is one of the Midwest states that has seen a 32-cent-per-gallon drop versus a month ago, GasBuddy reports.
AAA indicates the national average price for regular gasoline is currently $2.654, a decline of more than 23 cents per gallon from last month. Gas prices across Indiana average $2.46, while in Illinois that average price is $2.607 per gallon.
Drivers beware
AAA and INRIX, a global mobility analytics company, predict that drivers will experience the greatest amount of congestion Thanksgiving week during the early evening commute starting on Monday.
In most cases, the best days to travel will be on Thanksgiving Day, Friday or Saturday. Drivers should expect increased travel times on Sunday because most holiday travelers will be making their way home after the long weekend.
With the construction season in Indiana winding down, impacts on major thoroughfares from construction should be “pretty minimal,” said Adam Parkhouse, spokesman for Indiana Department of Transportation's Northwest District based in LaPorte.
In the Northwest District, the following areas could be pinchpoints, Parkhouse said.
• Interstate 80/94 — The left shoulder is closed in both directions between Colorado and Clay streets, just east of Gary.
• Interstate 65 — The shoulders are closed in both directions between Ind. 2 and Ind. 14 in Lake, Newton and Jasper counties.
• U.S. 41 — The right lane is closed in both directions between 77th and 93rd avenues in St. John and between 45th and Main streets in Highland.
• U.S. 20 — One lane is flowing in each direction between U.S. 35 and Ind. 39 in LaPorte County.
What about the weather?
Overall, the weather pattern looks much less stormy across the U.S., but there will be pockets of snowfall and rain this Thanksgiving holiday, according to Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist.
The storm that brought rain, ice and snow to the central and eastern part of the nation should be the end of a recent line of large storms and widespread travel disruptions, Sosnowski said.
Some days temperatures will approach average in the Midwest and Northeast. However, the press of cold air forecast to produce snow over the Rockies and High Plains could trigger some light snow in areas, including the I-80 and I-90 corridors from Chicago to Cleveland.
Even small amounts of snow can cause slippery travel and lead to airline delays due to deicing operations, he said.