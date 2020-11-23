Thanksgiving spirit thrives despite COVID-19 at food distribution

LAPORTE — Up to 500 to-go Thanksgiving dinners were given out Monday night at the LaPorte Salvation Army, which was forced to cancel its traditional dine-in meals for the holiday because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
About half of the 40 drivers showing up early waited on the shoulder of Ind. 4 before inching their way into the parking lot once the homemade food started being served at the front doors.
Drivers remained in their vehicles to accept their dinners in take-home containers.
The line remained just as long one hour later because of incoming vehicles keeping pace with those leaving.
Robert Schumaker said he missed the family-like atmosphere of sharing a dining room with others from the community, but he was just as grateful.
He took home seven meals of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green bean casserole and cake for his wife, children and parents.
“The dine-in for Thanksgiving would be nice, but with COVID I understand,” Schumaker said.
Debra Koontz pulled away with two meals she planned on sharing with a homeless friend.
“We’re going to sit in the car and have Thanksgiving dinner,” she said.
Chris Kissling picked up seven meals for her family and five meals for a niece and her family who were unable to get out.
“They’re sick with COVID so I told them I would pick up for them,” she said.
Salvation Army Capt. Chris Karlin said he and two other volunteers in the kitchen began cooking about 5 a.m.
Karlin cooked 120 turkey roasts on an outdoor smoker and cut the meat into slices.
About a dozen other helpers scooped food out of aluminum trays into take home containers and passed them out.
“Even with COVID, we’re still working together to feed the community,” Karlin said.
Judy Hensell helped make the chocolate, cherry and pumpkin dump cakes.
The filling poured at the bottom of each pan was covered by the batter and baked.
Bracing for greater community response this year, twice as much food was prepared than what was served dine-in last year.
“It’s a little bit more work but it’s worth it,” Hensell said.
Talon Sanford, 9, and his grandmother came First Church of God to assist with the cause.
He especially found joy helping people who otherwise might not have a Thanksgiving meal this year.
“I like helping out,” Sanford said.